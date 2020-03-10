Latest Stories

Outlander 502 Bree and Claire
Tag: Fangrrls
Outlander addresses the 'playing God' time travel conundrum in an unusual way
A Quiet Place Part II
Tag: Movies
A Quiet Place Part II: Emily Blunt says the film rests on the shoulders of its younger cast
bookshelves
Tag: Fangrrls
Eight SFF novels you shouldn't miss this March
FWOG_article_generic
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Frances Harper
mst3k-grooming
More info i
Credit: McGraw-Hill
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: The very clean young people of MST3K's educational shorts

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Mar 10, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Outlander 502 Bree and Claire Outlander addresses the 'playing God' time travel conundrum in an unusual way
bookshelves Eight SFF novels you shouldn't miss this March
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: Frances Harper

There's a lot of information out there about how to stay healthy, avoid illness, and properly wash your hands because apparently you haven't been doing that correctly, gross. 

But for denizens of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and most specifically the '40s and '50s educational short films that precede some of the movies riffed on the show, we have learned important tips over the years to stay clean, neat, well-groomed, and worthy of sexual harassment for once you rumply-socked spinster, you.

mst3k-grooming

Credit: Best Brains, Inc.

(Literally that's a short made by the American College of Surgeons telling women that if they have an untucked shirt and ugly shoes, they are hideously unworthy of male attention.)

You see, in the olden times, people didn't know how to wash their bodies without the use of short films starring bland white people. Luckily, thanks to shorts like "Body Care and Grooming," "Keeping Clean and Neat," and "Young Man's Fancy," which is less about grooming and more about how young men can only get it up for kitchen electronics, we know how to take care of ourselves and land a man, making us whole AT LAST. 

Tips include: Girls have to wash their hair in the afternoon so there's time to put it in curlers! Brush your hair for at least 100 strokes! Take a shower once a week but on the same day only! Use pumice on your tender nipple buds! (wait what)

Follow these tips and you too can be worthy of cat calls and unwanted male attention! Huzzah!

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Outlander 502 Bree and Claire Outlander addresses the 'playing God' time travel conundrum in an unusual way
bookshelves Eight SFF novels you shouldn't miss this March
FWOG_article_generic Forgotten Women of Genre: Frances Harper
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: MST3K

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker