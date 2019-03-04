Chosen One of the Day: Vampire Storm

Have we ever been more blessed than by X-Men’s Ororo Munroe turning into a bloodthirsty goddess?

In Uncanny X-Men #159 Storm encounters Dracula and it's an encounter you didn’t know you needed until now. Unfortunately, she doesn’t stay a vampire for long because the ever iconic Ororo isn’t about that "harming others" way of life, but for the short time she is, it's a fun one.

Uncanny X-Men #159/Marvel Comics

Black women as vampires is always a win, but vampire Storm is really a look. The fangs, long flowing white hair, and red eyes all say Vampire-But-Make-it-Fashion. Not only does Storm have the aesthetic down, she’s already ahead of the vampiric game. Storm is the goddess of the elements, which makes the ability to create those foggy nights vampires love so much a breeze. Too much sun? Not for a vampire who can make the day as cloudy as she needs it to be. The point is Storm could have definitely made the vampire life work in her favor.

Storm having the immortality that comes with being a vampire would make being an X-Men a little less worrisome. In fact, the entire X-Men team should consider being vampires. It’s a win for everyone. Professor Xavier gets to cash in on all of those life insurance policies because everyone would technically be dead and the X-Men themselves don’t have to worry about attending any more of each other’s funerals.

Perhaps Ororo should have stayed a vampire, it's clearly safer than being a member of the X-Men.