Luke Perry Getty Images | Leon Bennett
Tag: TV
Riverdale cast and fans mourn Luke Perry on Twitter
Human-faced dog invasion of the body snatchers
Tag: Movies
WTF Moments: The human-faced dog in Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Friday the 13th Game via official site 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Friday the 13th hits the Switch; Trine 4 trailer; more
Luke Perry getty
Tag: TV
Luke Perry, Riverdale star and prolific TV actor, dies at 52
Storm_Dracula_XMen_159_2

Chosen One of the Day: Vampire Storm

Contributed by
profile
Stephanie Williams
Mar 4, 2019

Have we ever been more blessed than by X-Men’s Ororo Munroe turning into a bloodthirsty goddess?

In Uncanny X-Men #159 Storm encounters Dracula and it's an encounter you didn’t know you needed until now. Unfortunately, she doesn’t stay a vampire for long because the ever iconic Ororo isn’t about that "harming others" way of life, but for the short time she is, it's a fun one.

Vampire_Storm_XMen_159

Uncanny X-Men #159/Marvel Comics

Black women as vampires is always a win, but vampire Storm is really a look. The fangs, long flowing white hair, and red eyes all say Vampire-But-Make-it-Fashion. Not only does Storm have the aesthetic down, she’s already ahead of the vampiric game. Storm is the goddess of the elements, which makes the ability to create those foggy nights vampires love so much a breeze. Too much sun? Not for a vampire who can make the day as cloudy as she needs it to be. The point is Storm could have definitely made the vampire life work in her favor.

Storm having the immortality that comes with being a vampire would make being an X-Men a little less worrisome. In fact, the entire X-Men team should consider being vampires. It’s a win for everyone. Professor Xavier gets to cash in on all of those life insurance policies because everyone would technically be dead and the X-Men themselves don’t have to worry about attending any more of each other’s funerals.

Perhaps Ororo should have stayed a vampire, it's clearly safer than being a member of the X-Men.

Storm_Dracula_XMen_159

Uncanny X-Men #159/Marvel Comics

 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Comics
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Storm

