Chris Evans' final day on the Avengers: Endgame set 'was surprisingly emotional'

In a month's time, audiences across the globe will be able to witness the remaining Avengers enact their revenge plan against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame. Leading the charge is Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) who was utterly devastated after the team succumbed to Thanos at the end of Infinity War.

Rogers is unable to accept the defeat and is willing to do "whatever it takes" to reverse the Mad Titan's genocide against half of all life in the universe. As such, many fans have speculated that Cap will die in Endgame, and while that won't be confirmed or debunked until the movie's release next month, the experience of shooting the film was particularly draining for Evans.

"It was surprisingly emotional," he told The Hollywood Reporter, describing his final day on set. Nevertheless, all of his hard work paid off and is on full display in the finished product, with the actor adding, "It’s a good one. It’s a real good one. I saw, like, the first hour of it.”

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

While two-and-a-half trailers have been released thus far, fans barely know anything about Endgame's plot, which is perhaps more of a secret than the recipe for Coca-Cola or the 11 herbs and spices used in KFC's fried chicken. Fortunately, the folks at Marvel Studios/Disney have been giving us enough bare-bones teasers that do their job to drum up buzz.

"I can't believe they even cut together a trailer," Evans said, "because so much of it is a visual spoiler. You'll see. A lot of the characters have..." He cut himself off after that, but we'd wager that he might've ended up saying that a lot of the characters have been digitally removed or some such.

Whenever he does hang up the shield for good, Evans is gunning for one major retirement present: a piece of Captain America memorabilia that he can take home.

"They gave me the shield, they gave me the cowl. I'm going to ask for the full suit," he said. "I never asked for the full suit. [Chris] Hemsworth got the full [Thor] suit. I want the full suit."

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters everywhere April 26. Tickets for the film, which supposedly clocks in at 3 hours and 2 minutes, go on sale on April 2. Yesterday, Marvel released a slew of character posters that officially confirmed who survived the Snap and who did not.