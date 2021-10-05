Rebecca Breeds in Clarice
More info i
Rebecca Breeds in Clarice (Credit: CBS Broadcasting Inc.)
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Go behind the scenes of CBS's Silence of the Lambs spinoff in exclusive clip from horror hit 'Clarice'

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Oct 5, 2021, 10:01 AM EDT
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Clarice
Tag: The Silence of the Lambs
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: CBS
Tag: Behind the Scenes

Fans of Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs book and Jonathan Demme's Academy Award winning movie adaptation got the treat of a sequel with the CBS series Clarice, which aired earlier this year. Following the career and personal life of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) in her first assignments after the infamous Buffalo Bill serial killer case, the series charts the lows, and some highs, of the rookie agent trying to deal with her PTSD, misogyny in the workplace, and sometimes even her own self-sabotaging choices. 

If you missed Clarice Season 1, it hits DVD on Oct. 5 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The three-disc set includes exclusive deleted scenes, a gag reel, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. 

More Clarice

Hannibal Lecter
Is Hannibal Lecter's cannibalism really that bad? Well, yes, obviously, but it's not that rare...
Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster on set of The Silence of the Lambs
Every movie and TV show set in the bloody Hannibal Lecter universe, ranked

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at one of the featurettes, "Progress In Portrayals," which collects the producers, cast, writers, and consultants in a revealing conversation about the creation of the series. In particular, the clip focuses on the difficulties experienced by minorities in the FBI as told through the story of Clarice’s best friend, Ardelia (Devyn A. Tyler):

Exclusive Clarice Season 1 Featurette, Progress In Portrayals

 

In the late spring, there was talk of a Clarice Season 2 moving to Paramount+, but negotiations didn't work out, and the show reportedly remains in limbo. However, there has been no formal cancellation of the series. Perhaps it will go the way of some recent broadcast shows, like Manifest or Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, where once the series moves to home video or streaming, viewership and numbers can merit a second look by new platforms.

We'll keep you updated if the status of the series changes, but in the meantime, enjoy a look back into how Season 1 came together.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Clarice
Tag: The Silence of the Lambs
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: CBS
Tag: Behind the Scenes