More coronavirus fallout as Sony postpones Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife til 2021

They ain't afraid of no ghosts, but the coronavirus pandemic is another matter entirely.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in another case of Covid-19 continuing to wreak havoc on studio release schedules, Sony Pictures has opted to delay the theatrical bows of several upcoming tentpoles, chief among them the new Ghostbusters reboot from Jason Reitman and the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius featuring Jared Leto as Marvel's vampire anti-hero.

Titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latest entry in the spooky comedy series headlining Paul Rudd and featuring a new generation of slime fighters was originally set to hit theaters on July 10. But with the pandemic in full force and exhibitors closing their doors across the United States, the studio thought it prudent to move the film's opening date to Mar. 5, 2021. Sony also shifted Morbius from a July 31 premiere to Mar. 19, 2021, a temporary blow in its plans to launch a Spidey-centric cinematic universe.

Video of Morbius - Official Teaser Trailer First Look (2020) Jared Leto, Matt Smith

While a year is a long way away for two highly anticipated blockbusters, at least they have release dates.

The same can't be said for the Tom Hanks World War II thriller Greyhound and, no, it doesn't have anything to do with its star's recovery from Covid-19 with wife Rita Wilson.

Greyhound, which sees Hanks playing the Commander of an Allied fleet in the Atlantic who must outwit and outrun a pack of German U-boats, was supposed to come out in May. But after getting pushed back to June, Sony has decided to take it off its schedule for now and leave it undated.

Yet another delay is the Kevin Hart drama, Fatherhood, which was set to unspool Oct. 23 and will now hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2021.

The coronavirus outbreaks have already led to a slew of postponements of eagerly awaited blockbusters. Warner Bros., for instance, moved Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to Aug. 14. Marvel Studios pulled its upcoming May 1 release of Black Widow without announcing a new date. Illumination did the same with its latest Minions entry, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which it pulled from its initial July 3 window without naming a replacement date.

Meanwhile, production has been halted on films like Mission: Impossible 7, James Cameron's Avatar sequels, Lana Wachowski's Matrix 4, and Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as movies just about to start shooting, like Sony's Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which had already been pushed from its Mar. 5, 2021 release date to Oct. 8, 2021.