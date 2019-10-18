WIRE Buzz: John Cho injury delays Cowboy Bebop; Star Wars marathon gives jump on TROS; more

The production of the upcoming Cowboy Bebop series is going on quite a long hiatus.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the anime cult favorite is being stalled by anywhere from seven to nine months while star John Cho recovers from a knee injury. The Searching actor had seriously injured his knee while filming on location in New Zealand and was later flown to Los Angeles for rehabilitation. The show will resume production once Cho's prognosis is clear.

"Our thoughts are with John and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury," reads a statement from Netflix.

The injury is described as an accident that occurred during the last take of a routine, well-rehearsed scene. Production on the 10-episode series had only begun last week and was reportedly only a few episodes in when the injury occurred. Deadline "hears" that the accident occurred early enough into shooting that the lead actor could have been replaced, but Netflix is "fully committed to Cho in the title role, willing to wait until late spring/early summer to resume filming, along with the logistical challenges that presents."

Next up, there's a way you can catch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker an hour early, but it'll cost you 27 hours (and 21 minutes) of your time.

In anticipation of J.J. Abrams' definitive ending to the entire Skywalker saga, AMC Theaters has announced it's holding a nine-movie marathon, beginning with 1999's The Phantom Menace. The marathon begins Wednesday, Dec. 18, and will end with The Rise of Skywalker at 5 p.m. local time the next day — a full hour before the film officially opens in theaters.

As Collider points out, all nine Star Wars films fall short of the 27-hour mark, so it's assumed there will be some breaks where fans can get up and stretch between films. If you wanna properly prep for the end of an era and veg out to a full day of space monks fighting with laser swords, you can buy tickets from AMC's website here.

Finally, after a tweetstorm earlier this week where Disney+ revealed its massive backlog of content, the Mouse House's new streaming service has started unveiling more of its upcoming nonfiction offerings.

This includes a documentary on Disney lyricist Howard Ashman due out in 2020. Titled simply Howard, the film will be helmed by Beauty and the Beast director Don Hahn. There's also an untitled Mickey Mouse documentary on the horizon, directed by Morgan Neville, of Won't You Be My Neighbor? fame.

Other projects include the docuseries Marvel’s 616, about the role of women in the male-dominated comic book industry, and a series of shorts called People and Places, which finds people across the globe who "embody the Disney ethos." There's also the National Geographic offerings, including the award-winning doc Science Fair, which will be available to stream at launch, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Disney+ will launch globally on Nov. 12.

