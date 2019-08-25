D23: Marvel TV breakdown

So many upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows were previewed at the D23 that it might make your brain explode, so SYFY WIRE's Jordan Zakarin, Jackie Jennings, and Jordan Carlos are breaking them down for everyone who couldn't be there.

There are almost too many shows to keep track of. Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are just a few.

Let's start with the Asgardian trickster who was last seen making off with the Tesseract. Director Kate Herron and executive producer Michael Waldron told SYFY WIRE's Katie Wilson that much about Loki — but that was it. Tom Hiddleston appeared at the panel and seemed thrilled, almost tearful, to play Thor's adopted brother again (just without Thor). By the way, without Loki playing off of Thor, we might finally get to see more sides of him than just the bitter deity skulking in the shadow of the god of thunder.

Video of Is Falcon Called Cap? Marvel&#039;s D23 Expo 2019 Breakdown | D23 2019 | SYFY WIRE

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is supposed to be a buddy cop comedy (say what?). Who is going to be the funny one is debatable. There is speculation about Bucky taking that role, but it could just as easily be Falcon. What Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) were allowed to reveal was that they would both be sharing the suit. We know Mackie was just messing with us when he said squeezing all those limbs into one piece of spandex would be "like a three-legged race," but he did hint that "the Falcon steps in, in his own way."

Maybe nobody saw a 1950s-era comedy coming from Marvel, but that's exactly what WandaVision is supposed to be. It stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who said it "tumbles into a sort of chaotic, messed-up story" that somehow ends up finding its place in the MCU.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.