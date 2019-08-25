Latest Stories

D23: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage breakdown

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 25, 2019

Star Wars fans at D23 got to see some new Rise of Skywalker footage... and SYFY WIRE's Jordan Zakarin, Jackie Jennings and Jordan Carlos have a galaxy of questions.

Let's talk about the poster first. Just who is that in the background? From far away, it might look like a ghostly reflection of Chewbacca or something, but when you come up close you'll realize that's no Wookiee. Is that a Force Ghost? Obi-Wan, perhaps? Or is it ... PALPATINE?

What our panelists were totally sure of were the hundreds of Star Destroyers lined up in the sizzle reel. It must have looked like an oncoming battle, but who exactly is on the Light Side and who is on the Dark Side is still kind of hazy.

 

There's also an awesome shot of Rey in throwing a lightsaber that boomerangs back to her before a fight scene. She and Kylo duel on top of a ship floating on water, but — speculation activated — is this fighting or training? They’re supposed to hate each other but they are definitely better at teaming up in battle, like that scene in The Last Jedi when they went up against the Imperial Guard.

Wait a minute ... so how about that scene in the original teaser in which Rey backflips onto a ship that looks kind of like Kylo's TIE Silencer (but not exactly) before it smashes into her. Is she just saving herself... or is she training with the enemy? If so, is the enemy no longer an enemy?

This is what we mean about so. Many. Questions.

If you want to find out more about Keri Russell's mysterious character, Leia’s final appearance, and what J.J. Abrams had to say about all this, watch the video!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

