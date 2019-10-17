Latest Stories

The Outsider HBO
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Outsider drops twisty trailer and Skarsgard teases his Randall Flagg
HQ Original Gallery Art by Amanda Conner[10]
Tag: Fangrrls
Amanda Conner talks returning to Harley Quinn and making up swear words
Wendy first look
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Peter Pan riff 'Wendy' drops surprise first look; The Shed trailer; more
Stephenking_house.JPG
Tag: Movies
Stephen King's Bangor home to serve as archive, writers' retreat
Black Adam Hero
More info i
Credit: DC Comics 
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Preview: Infected Shazam invades Black Adam's domain in DC's new Year of the Villain #1

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 17, 2019

Black Adam, that brutish, conflicted anti-hero with a chiseled chin and bad attitude, is poised for a breakout role in the planned upcoming 2021 feature film from Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

But before he takes a charismatic bow and unleashes his Egyptian powers on the silver screen, DC Comics is showcasing Shazam!'s arch-nemesis in its Year of the Villain event series. This bold Black Adam one-shot is written by Paul Jenkins and adorned with detailed art by Inaki Miranda and main cover via The Dark Knight Returns' Klaus Janson with All-Star Batman's John Romita Jr. Now, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek inside its electrifying pages.

More Black Adam

Black Adam comics
Dwayne Johnson says long-awaited Black Adam movie should start filming next year
Venom trailer 2
Why the increase in villain and anti-hero movies like Venom is such a welcome change

Black Adam Cover

Credit: DC Comics

Arriving in comic shops on Oct. 23 and spinning out of the events of Batman/Superman, Black Adam: Year of the Villain #1 finds Shazam! possessed by the evil, grinning presence of Batman Who Laughs and mounting a vicious attack on Black Adam's home kingdom of Kahndaq. 

His twisted plan is to free its citizens and transform it into a playground for its youthful new ruler: the 13-year-old all-American boy Billy Batson. But witness what happens when an Apex Lex-powered Black Adam clashes with a Batman Who Laughs-infected Shazam.

Black Adam Slice 1

Credit: DC Comics

 

Jenkins considers Black Adam's anti-hero profile as one of his most favorite types of characters to write.

"I spent roughly five years writing John Constantine, and found I had an affinity for such characters," Jenkins tells SYFY WIRE. "But I tend to think Black Adam has a moral compass — he prizes the protection and security of Kahndaq above all. Add to this his cool power set and the fact his powers are inspired by the ancient Egyptian gods, and he’s kind of awesome.

"Thematically, the story is about how we tend to view other countries’ cultures only through the lens of our own," he adds. "The people of Kahndaq look to Black Adam for their protection, and perhaps this story shows not only how he protects his people but also inspires them. In terms of the action and visuals ... it’s a knock-down, drag-out fight between two exact equals in Black Adam and Shazam!"

Black Adam Slice 2

Credit: DC Comics

 

Inaki Miranda's stirring artwork is a fitting match for Jenkins' rampaging tale of two imposing superheroes imbued with the powers of Shazam!

"I think Inaki did such a tremendous job of carrying both the character moments and also the action visuals," Jenkins reveals. "To me, that is vital. No one cares about the fight unless they care about the people in the fight. So, we see Adam in his quieter moments, dealing with his people, and we tend to care about him more once he goes to fight for them."

Black Adam Slice 3

Credit: DC Comics

 

Check out our exclusive preview of DC Comics' Black Adam: Year of the Villain #1 in the full galley below.

Black Adam Cover
Credit: DC Comics
Black Adam 1
Credit: DC Comics
Black Adam 2
Credit: DC Comics
Black Adam 3
Credit: DC Comics
Black Adam 4
Credit: DC Comics
Black Adam 5
Credit: DC Comics
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Black Adam
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: