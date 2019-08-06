Dead in 60 seconds: Ranking the Fast & Furious stunts by how quickly I would die

Death will come to us all, but it will come fast and furious to someone like me if I ever attempted any of the crazy stunts from the Fast & Furious franchise. Every single thing in these movies is too fast and too furious for me, but some would send me to an even quicker car-wrapped death than others.

Here's a confession before the music blasts in and we smash cut to the opening credits: up until a couple of weeks ago, I'd never seen any movie in the franchise that spawned off of 2001's The Fast and the Furious. I had seen scenes for them, I was aware that they grew increasingly more insane as the series went on, and I knew that Vin Diesel said "family" a lot. I also knew that their titles got almost as progressively wacky as the plots of the movies themselves.

I made Tokyo Drift jokes, adding that subtitle on to many a film that I discussed. Had I earned that right? No, I had not. I was not really a part of that family, and only family can make jokes about family. All of that's changed, though — it was probably sometime around seeing the third trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw for the sixteenth time that I gave in, and decided to dive off a cliff and get rolling with these movies.

They start with a somewhat basic (but still ludicrous) movie about street racing and small-time crime, they go on to try and be somewhat serious, and then they try to get really serious. Then 2011's Fast Five comes around, and you get the feeling that this franchise finally decided to embrace its own insanity. It was for the best. The four movies that came before that one were fun to watch, but Fast Five (and all of the movies that came after) are bats**t insane. They are aware of it, and they own it. I'm convinced that somewhere around the 12th installment of this lunacy, this family will be racing in space. Family space race!

I am, again, not part of the Fast & Furious family, which is probably for the best because I wouldn't want my family to have to mourn me when I died, horribly, after attempting any of the stunts from the series. Here are the nine stunts that would probably end me the quickest. Grab a corona, and let's race... enjoy Fast & Furious Presents: My Death.