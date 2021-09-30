Demi Lovato talks being a 'kid in a candy shop' with new Peacock alien docuseries 'Unidentified'

Demi Lovato is a believer. The singer and actor is fascinated by everything from UFOs to cryptids and makes no secret of it, so much show that they've poured their energy into a new streaming series on Peacock to dive deep into the subject.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato features Lovato teaming with their best friend, their sister, and a group of experts including skeptics and believers alive to explore the mysteries of extraterrestrials and more. From firsthand experiences to interviews with experts to, at one point, Lovato going under hypnosis in a search for potential repressed memories, Unidentified is their attempt to "try to make the best guess of what it might be that's out there."

So, what is that search like? Lovato stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week to promote the series, and was pretty transparent about the joy they felt in being able to devote this much time to digging into the topic.

"I was like a kid in a candy shop," Lovato said. "I was so excited to meet these people who had had these firsthand experiences, and wow did they have a lot to say."

In discussing the finer points of the series, Lovato told Meyers that Unidentified features everything from a support group of people who've had what they consider extraterrestrial experiences to lots of time spent with Lovato's own inner circle. Joining them on the journey is Lovato's best friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery, and sister Dallas Lovato, both of whom bring their own perspectives to the star's search for the truth. In the video below, you can hear Lovato describe how Montgomery is the clear skeptic of the group, though everyone brings their own levels of experience.

Video of Demi Lovato Believes Meditation Helps with Contacting Aliens

Because this was a talk show interview conducted in the midst of a pandemic, Lovato also touched on one of their key quarantine activities: Meditation, which became a major part of lockdown life for them. Though they conceded that what was once 90 minutes a day is now down to more like 10, Lovato also reinforced the importance of meditation by tying it directly to Unidentified. Apparently, the more Demi Lovato meditates, the more likely they are to have UFO experience.

"Through meditation we actually can make contact a lot easier," they said. "There's been so many times where I've been meditating and I've looked up and there's something in the sky. And so I think that through meditation you can make it happen yourself."

The first four episodes of Unidentified with Demi Lovato are now streaming on Peacock.