'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' goes on the hunt for UFOs and aliens in new Peacock docu-series

If extraterrestrials are really out there, wouldn’t it make sense that standing in one of the world’s biggest spotlights gives you a better-than-average shot at getting their attention? Demi Lovato might have more than a song of a chance at making first contact at Peacock, which will soon be home to Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a new unscripted event series that puts the music megastar and her friends on the intrepid hunt for intelligent alien life.

Spread across four installments that team the Grammy-nominated star with her sister Dallas and best friend Matthew (a skeptic who’s game to see where the chase leads), Unidentified will unfold as an “immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, told through her uniquely audacious and entertaining filter,” the streamer teases. Banding together, the trio will head out for a search to unearth alien secrets as Demi — who recently let her Instagram followers in on her E.T. fascination — tries “to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.”

“While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” says Peacock, while making sure that wary viewers know that Lovato really is going all in to sound out the truth. “Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here.”

Even for someone whose fame may beam across the entire galaxy, finding aliens and convincing them to chat (instead of staging a planetary takeover) sounds like a pretty tall order. But Lovato is leaving no stone unturned, determined “to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves.”

Lovato is an executive producer on the series, alongside media mogul Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye through Braun’s SB Projects banner. Andrew Nick is also executive producing. Unidentified is being produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects, with JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann serving as executive producers at GoodStory.

No premiere date for Unidentified with Demi Lovato has yet been announced, so keep your eyes (and ears) turned to the skies for word on when to head out with Peacock on Lovato’s epic alien hunt.