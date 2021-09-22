Disney celebrating 2 years of Disney+ by streaming 'Shang Chi,' 'Jungle Cruise,' Boba Fett, Marvel first looks & more

Disney+ launched almost two years ago. And ever since the streaming platform went live, fans have been treated to a whole new world of TV offerings — from the Space Western stylings of The Mandalorian to the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winther Soldier, Loki and most recently Marvel's What If...?. There have also been new Pixar movies in the months since with Soul and then, Luca.

To mark the special occasion Disney will be hosting a global celebration on Nov. 12. Dubbed "Disney+ Day," which will be filled with new releases across all of Disney's major brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as a few sneak peeks of what to expect in the year ahead.

Among the impressive list of content debuting on the streaming platform is Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first MCU film to not only feature an Asian American lead, but also the first of the pandemic era to be released solely in theatres. (Black Widow received both a theatrical and streaming release — not unlike Warner Bros. and HBO Max's entire movie lineup this year.) Disney+ will also be releasing a special celebrating the MCU which will also feature a look towards its future — no doubt with some extra sneaky peeks of The Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye and more.

Joining these will be Disney's Jungle Cruise, which had also received a dual release. This means that the movie will then be available to be streamed by all Disney+ subscribers, instead of interested viewers having to pay the extra $29.99 Disney Premier Access fee to watch it since it's premiere earlier last month. Shang Chi will also be available without the fee.

And to tide fans over until Baby Yoda Grogu returns to their screens, Disney+ will also be releasing a special focusing on Boba Fett, the beloved Mandalorian bounty hunter who will soon have a Star Wars spin-off show of his own. The special will celebrate his origins and his legacy since his first appearance.

Credit: Disney+ / Lucasfilm

And that's not all! There may not be another Frozen movie on the horizon (for now), but that doesn't mean families can't still be delighted by everyone's favorite summer-loving snowman. So get ready for a series of original Disney shorts titled Olaf Presents, which sees the titular snowman attempt to retell a bunch of classic Disney tales, no doubt giving them his own unique spin. Fans can also tune in to catch Ciao, Alberto, a short film based on Pixar's Luca, which will probably feature both Alberto, as well as Luca and Giulia and a whole lot of pasta .

Following that, viewers will also be able to catch up with some of their other favorite Disney shorts, including the Oscar-nominated Feast and Paperman, as well as Frozen Fever and the recent Mickey Mouse classic Get A Horse! They'll also be able to watch a new animated special from The Simpsons as the first family of Springfield pays tribute to the rest of Disney's big brands.

And last, but not least, National Geographic will be releasing the first five episodes of Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, because, of course, life finds a way.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Disney+ Day will take place on Nov. 12.