WIRE Buzz: BBC firmly behind Doctor Who; Harley Quinn S2 adds Alfred Molina, Sanaa Lathan; more

Doctor Who's future appears to be brighter than ever.

At least that's the good word from BBC drama head, Piers Wenger, according to Deadline.

Speaking at an event on Monday in London, when asked whether he'd consider giving the good doctor a "rest" after a recent dip in the ratings, the executive expressed his full confidence in the long-running franchise, which airs in the U.S. on BBC America.

"It’s an incredibly important show for young audiences, it’s still watched by families in a world where there are fewer shows that have the power to do that," Wegner said. "It will always be an important show for us and we’re a very long way from wanting to rest it."

Wenger, who had a hand in casting the first female doctor in Jodie Whittaker, added that the show under showrunner Chris Chibnall has been firing on all cylinders as Doctor Who prepares to wrap up Series 12.

"I worked on Doctor Who myself and produced it for many years and I can honestly say I don’t think it’s been in better health editorially," he added. "The production values have never been better. It’s also not just funded by the BBC, it’s funded by lots of international partners."

Wenger's comments come a few days after Chibnall announced he'll be back for his third season and has "ambitious" plans on where to take the classic series next with Whittaker helming the TARDIS.

Doctor Who's penultimate episode, "Ascension of the Cybermen," aired last weekend — the first in a two-part finale that finds our time-traveling hero helping the last vestiges of humanity, who are being hunted down by the show's classic enemy cyborgs known as the Cybermen. The Series 12 finale airs this Sunday, Mar. 1 at 8:00 p.m. on BBC America.

Harley Quinn, Credit: DC Universe

In some literally cool casting, Alfred Molina, whose credits include voicing Destiny in Justice League Dark and playing Doc Ock in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, is set to voice Mr. Freeze in Season 2 of DC Universe's hit adult toon, Harley Quinn.

Molina will be joined by Sanaa Lathan, who's no stranger to animation herself, having voiced Donna Tubbs in Fox's Family Guy. Here she'll lend her purrfect pipes to Catwoman.

Harley Quinn's executive producers, Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, confirmed the good news on DC Universe's DC Daily today, and teased what fans can expect from the coming season, starting with an earthquake that shakes Gotham, and Batman's rogue's gallery of super villains looking to tame Joker's former flame.

Season 2 of Harley Quinn — which features an all-star voice cast including Lake Belle (Poison Ivy), Alan Tudyk (Joker and Clayface), Giancarlo Esposito (Lex Luthor), and Kaley Kuoco as the titular prankster herself — premieres on DC Universe Apr. 3.

Video of Locke &amp; Key | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix has a handy new shortcut for those of you looking for your favorite blockbuster films and TV series, like say The Lord of the Rings trilogy or maybe Locke & Key (as if you didn't favorite those already).

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant has announced plans to launch top 10 lists, which will give subscribers an idea of the top 10 most the most popular titles on its platform as well as separate top 10 categories for its most popular films and TV shows, both licensed content and originals.

After experimenting with the new feature in the U.K. and Mexican markets, Netflix has decided the time is right to roll out the lists globally.

While Netflix doesn't release streaming data, making it hard to judge exactly what's a big hit on the service and what's not, the streamer claims in a blog post today that the new specially designed row will give viewers a better idea of seeing what's happening in the zeitgeist. Each country will have its own top 10 lists, depending on what's hot in that particular market.

We look forward to seeing whether Godzilla still makes the cut in Japan.