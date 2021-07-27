007 targets a massive conspiracy in Dynamite's new 'James Bond: Himeros' comic miniseries

That debonair English agent with a license to kill is returning to Dynamite Comics in a new series centered amid the shocking world of sex trafficking and titled after the Greek god of desire related to Eros (aka Cupid) and Aphrodite — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview of the premiere issue to shake out.

Scripted by award-winning writer/producer Rodney Barnes (The Boondocks, Everybody Hates Chris, American Gods), James Bond: Himeros arrives this fall with all the charismatic swagger and espionage intrigue you crave. In addition to his well-known TV work, Barnes is also quite prolific in the comics realm, having written for Marvel's Falcon, Star Wars, Dynamite’s Army of Darkness: 1979, and his Eisner-nominated independent title Killadelphia.

Here in this newest Bond project, he’s accompanied by returning Bond artist Antonio Fuso (G.I. Joe: Cobra) and acclaimed colorist Adriano Augusto.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

The plot line finds billionaire British financier Richard Wilhelm behind bars after being charged with trafficking minors to his remote private island in the South Pacific. Now in official custody, his political, personal, and criminal connections to the elite of international society is in grave danger of being exposed.

Notorious arms developer Anton Banes happens to be one of these important parties, and he’ll stop at nothing to hide his tracks, including hiring an enigmatic assassin codenamed Kino to take down Wilhelm and any incriminating evidence.

007 is then recruited to unravel the mystery and protect Wilhelm's right-hand woman Sarah Richmond, who has a head full of precious secrets that everyone on all sides is after. A "Bond girl" like no other, can Sarah be trusted by Bond, or does she have blood on her own hands?

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

“I’ve always loved James Bond; the books, the movies, and the comics,” Barnes tells SYFY WIRE. “He’s got staying power that a lot of characters from his era lack. I chalk that up to the genius of Ian Fleming and my prayer and hope is that I do right by his creation. Himeros takes 007 on an adventure around the world, and an issue, sex trafficking, that’s a problem around the world as well.

“My goal with the series is to shine a light on the problem of sex trafficking and to bring Bond a case that’s a little closer to the ground—something that moves him emotionally and takes him out of his comfort zone. I couldn’t be happier with Antonio Fuso’s art, the various variant artists covers and our entire creative team. Very honored to be working with them and Dynamite.”

James Bond: Himeros arrives in October and comes fully loaded with variant covers by the inimitable Francesco Francavilla and legendary Butch Guice that ensnare all the aesthetics of Ian Fleming's suave superspy character.

Now check out our exclusive preview of the debut issue in the full gallery below.