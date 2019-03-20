Latest Stories

Into The Badlands - Season 3 Episode 9 Exclusive Sneak Peek | SYFY WIRE

Exclusive: Sunny and Bajie clash over Pilgrim's deadly plan as Into the Badlands returns

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 20, 2019

This is it, Badlands fans, the moment we've all been waiting for. After a long midseason hiatus, we're now picking up right where we left off with our faves Sunny, Bajie, the Widow, MK, Tilda, Lydia, Nathaniel Moon and more. Into the Badlands returns for a two-night premiere starting this Sunday, March 24.

When we last found ourselves in the Badlands, Pilgrim had generously offered to help heal Sunny's son Henry by removing the gift that was threatening to kill him. Clearly, he was only doing so out of the goodness of his heart, right? Wrong. Pilgrim has Henry's gift for himself, and it's only a matter of time before we find out exactly what his plans are for the Badlands now that he has a new power to wield against his enemies.

Check out an exclusive clip for Sunday night's midseason premiere below, titled "Chamber of the Scorpion," in which Sunny (Daniel Wu) and Bajie (Nick Frost) clash over their respective plans to take down Pilgrim before he can carry out his deadly strategy, along with exclusive photos from the upcoming episode.

Into the Badlands kicks off the remainder of its final season on AMC with a two-night premiere on Sunday, March 24 at 10 PM EST and Monday, March 25 at 10 PM EST.

Into the Badlands 309 fight
AMC Networks
Into the Badlands 309 The Master
AMC Networks
Into the Badlands 309 Widow
AMC Networks
Into the Badlands 309
AMC Networks
