Fan Theory Madness: WandaVision and Loki have babies and cowboys, Han's got skills

Welcome to Fan Theory Madness, your guide to what fan theories, good and bad, are taking the internet by storm!

With so many fan theories floating around the web, it can be hard to know which ones to take seriously and which ones are wildly off the mark. Some theories are brilliant breakthroughs that reveal a whole new understanding of what a work of fiction means, or they're spot-on predictions about what's going to happen in the next installment. Others are specious bunk, deeply flawed theories that nevertheless get aggregated by some of the less scrupulous news sites.

This week, we've got two theories about Marvel's upcoming Disney+ shows. The one about WandaVision is pretty solid, while the one about Loki is a bit of a reach. Then we'll finish up with a theory about Fast & Furious 9 that's obvious to the point where it almost shouldn't even be a theory.

Credit: Disney+

WANDAVISION WILL INTRODUCE SCARLET WITCH'S TWIN CHILDREN

A quick shot in the Disney+ Super Bowl trailer showed Wanda and Vision — apparently living in whatever '90s sitcom-inspired fantasy world Wanda likely cooked up — standing in front of what appears to be two cribs as a pair of pacifiers shoot into the air. This has led many comic fans to speculate that Wanda and Vision are expecting twins, which happened in the comics (sort of).

The twins, Wiccan (Billy Kaplan) and Speed (Tommy Shepard), possess magic-like powers and superspeed powers, respectively, making them similar to Wanda and her brother Quicksilver. They first appeared in the comic series Young Avengers, although they did not initially realize they were long-lost siblings or Wanda's children. They eventually learn that they were created when Wanda used her reality-warping powers and unknowingly used parts of the defeated demon Mephisto's broken soul, resulting in Wiccan and Speed being reincarnated as Wanda and Vision's children. It's all very confusing and extremely comic book-core.

WandaVision also looks like it will be wonderfully confusing and comic booky, so it makes sense that it would draw on Wanda and Vision's kids from the comics. Chances are the pair's backstory won't be quite as convoluted, and it's also unclear whether they'll grow up and turn into actual MCU characters or just be part of whatever Wanda's fantasy is. Still, not a bad theory to bet on that little Billy and Tommy will somehow be a part of WandaVision.

Credit: Marvel/20th Century Fox

OWEN WILSON WILL PLAY TWO-GUN KID IN LOKI

Owen Wilson has been cast in the Loki Disney+ series, although who he'll be playing is a mystery — as are most of the details about the show, which will premiere in 2021. One theory posits that Wilson will play a very old, fairly obscure Marvel character named Two-Gun Kid. The character, a gunslinging cowboy type, first appeared in a 1948 Timey Comic before getting revived and updated at Marvel years later.

Why would Wilson be good for this role? Well, he played a (miniature) cowboy in Night at the Museum, and the Loki series will feature the alternate timeline version of the God of Mischief using the Infinity Stones to travel through time and cause chaos. Perhaps he'll pay a visit to the Wild West?

It's certainly possible, but so are many other things. This is always the problem with "theories" that attempt to predict something that's so far away and lacking any real evidence to go off of. Wilson would probably be pretty fun as a cowboy interacting with a Norse god, but there's no serious indication that this will be the case. Let's just chill for a minute, everyone.

Credit: Universal

HAN IS ALIVE BECAUSE HE DIDN'T EXPLODE

The upcoming Fast & Furious 9 will provide #JusticeForHan. The first trailer for the highly anticipated action flick revealed that Han Seoul-Oh, a fan-favorite character who supposedly died in the franchise's third installment, Tokyo Drift, isn't dead! (He's appeared in movies that have come out since Tokyo Drift, but they canonically took place before the events of that film, so Fast 9 marks his first appearance since he "died" in the timeline.)

For members of the Fast family, it's a big deal. How did he escape death when Deckard Shaw t-boned his car in Tokyo Drift, sending it tumbling over before it exploded? One site claims to have an answer (according to inside sources, so this is technically not a "fan theory" but it's framed in a similar way). The site claims that Han survived because he — get this — escaped before the car exploded and has been hiding ever since because he knows someone's after him.

... Duh? Surely there will be more to Han's survival (this is a franchise that once had a character return from the dead with amnesia), but him being alive and then MIA seems pretty dependant on him 1) escaping the car before it exploded and 2) hiding. This isn't a theory or a scoop so much as it's stating the obvious.