First look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki arrives during Super Bowl

The first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki has arrived! Disney+ saw fit to tease its first round of MCU series during the Super Bowl this evening and the mega-trailer will be enough to get you to sign up for the streaming service if you haven't already.

We open with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) pulling Captain America's shield out of a tree and throwing it as hard as he can. After all, Falcon was bequeathed the title of Cap by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. From there, it's a rush of Wilson soaring through a canyon, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) pointing a gun at Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and John Walker's U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) appearing at some kind of sporting event.

Based on what we've been given thus far, it's probably safe to say that Walker is very much an attention hog who loves his celebrity status as a government-backed superhero. He seems like more of showboating mascot than an actual do-gooder with a set of noble ideals.

WandaVision's initial footage promises one trippy ride through different suburban sitcom formats from several time periods and even features Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) donning her comics-accurate costume!!! However, it's still very much a mystery of how Ms. Maximoff will reunite with Paul Bettany's Vision after he died at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War.

Loki, which will follow the Space Stone-pilfering version of the character from Endgame, got the least amount of time in the Big Game spot, but Tom Hiddleston (wearing a mysterious prison outfit) is no less imposing as he vows to "burn this place to the ground."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (showrun by Malcolm Spellman) and WandaVision (showrun by Jac Schaeffer, it will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) both arrive on Disney+ later this year. The former is slated to premiere in the fall.

Loki (showrun by Michael Waldron) is expected to debut next year.

