Fast & Furious driving into the sunset with two final, Justin Lin-directed films

The Fast & Furious franchise is speeding to an end, but not until we get two more movies. According to Deadline, director Justin Lin — who helmed the first Fast & Furious film as well as Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and the upcoming F9 — is in talks to direct the tenth and the eleventh films as well.

Little is known so far about what the last two installments will entail, though it’s fair to bet that there will be lots of car chases (and probably chases with bigger, badder vehicles — maybe tanks? Or helicopters Or submarines? Or who knows what?!), and lots of big, unbelievable stunts that try to outdo what’s been done in films past. (How you can beat a car chase that starts with the vehicles being dropped from a plane with parachutes, however, is beyond us.)

Deadline also reported that the final films will revolve around star Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and will include other longtime Fast & Furious actors Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Jordana Brewster (Mia), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Sung Kang (Han).

It’s not clear, however, whether Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will make an appearance in the last two films, since they’ve peeled away from the main franchise to star in Hobbes & Shaw. Deadline notes that Johnson and Diesel are known to have issues with each other, so perhaps the two newcomers won't be along for the ride, though there’s definitely still a chance they'll help see the mega-franchise over the finish line.

At $5.7 billion, the Fast & Furious franchise is Universal Picture’s largest grossing IP to date. And with the pandemic pushing the release of F9 to May 2021 along with the confirmation of two more movies, it’s likely to keep that position for at least the next few years, although Jurassic Park may give it a run for its money.

And even though the core Fast films are driving into the sunset, that doesn’t mean that additional spin-offs like the incredibly popular Hobbes & Shaw won’t be in the works — there will still likely be insane, action-packed, FF-adjacent content in the future, and that should be enough to keep fans’ engines running for awhile.

The production and release dates for the tenth and eleventh Fast & Furious films are unknown. The ninth film, F9, premieres on May 28, 2021.