Watchmen Ozymandias
The paradoxical nature of Adrian Veidt's utopia on Watchmen
Suzie in Stranger Things
Stranger Things' NeverEnding Story singalong was originally a very, very different song
Arrow spinoff 7
First pics from Green Arrow & the Canaries backdoor pilot reveal post-Crisis future
Ward 1
Holy shrinkage! Batman's Burt Ward says network prescribed pills to reduce his 'package'
Arrow spinoff 7
The CW
First pics from Green Arrow & the Canaries backdoor pilot reveal post-Crisis future

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 13, 2020

The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths wraps up this week, but the network is already looking ahead to its next potential superhero hit. The first pics from the “Green Arrow & The Canaries” episode of Arrow have dropped, and we have plenty of questions.

The episode will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential new spinoff series, set in Star City circa 2040 and focusing on a future team of heroes protecting the city. The group will be led by Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak/Queen, Oliver and Felicity’s future daughter. Fans have gotten a chance to know her during flash forwards the past two seasons, as well as a stint in the present day helping out with the Crisis. She’ll be joined by a few familiar faces, most notably a few (you guessed it) Canaries: Katie Cassidy’s Laurel, and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah.

The backdoor pilot episode airs next week, after Crisis has wrapped up, and finds Mia back in the future living with “everything she could have ever wanted.” Dinah and Laurel arrive and ask for her help with a kidnapping case, which brings the super-team back together. Little else is known about the episode, though the pics here show some interesting visuals. We get the usual super-shots, but also Laurel in a club, and Dinah as a … musician? Interesting.

The log line for the episode also teases a young woman Raigan Harris who will be playing Bianca Bertinelli. Yeah, that Bertinelli name should be a familiar one for comic fans. Could she be related to the Huntress herself, aka Helena Bertinelli? It stands to reason.

The “Green Arrow & The Canaries” episode of Arrow airs Jan. 21 on The CW.

Arrow spinoff 1
The CW
Arrow spinoff 2
The CW
Arrow spinoff 3
The CW
Arrow spinoff 4
The CW
Arrow spinoff 5
The CW
Arrow spinoff 6
The CW
Arrow spinoff 7
The CW
Arrow spinoff 8
The CW
Arrow spinoff 9
The CW
Arrow spinoff 10
The CW
Arrow spinoff 11
The CW
Arrow spinoff 12
The CW
Arrow spinoff 13
The CW
Arrow spinoff 14
The CW
Arrow spinoff 15
The CW
