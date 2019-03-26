Latest Stories

dorothy-woolfolk

Forgotten Women of Genre: Dorothy Woolfolk

Courtney Enlow
Mar 26, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

From his first appearance in 1938, Superman was perfect. Impervious to weapons, dedicated to the good of mankind, a polite upstanding big blue boy scout sent to Earth as a beacon of hope, the original social justice warrior. But it would take 11 years for someone to finally decide that perfect is boring and Superman needed a fatal flaw, the one thing that could destroy him and render him vulnerable. That thing was kryptonite, and the woman who brought it to the comics and Super-lore as we know it was Dorothy Woolfolk

As an editor at DC, Woolfolk faced relentless criticism and misogyny, her impact diminished and dismissed at every turn by the men annoyed and threatened by her. The treatment she endured from simply existing as a woman in the comics field is something still experienced today. But Woolfolk is more than a footnote, and far beyond a cautionary tale of harassment.  

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS.

Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.

