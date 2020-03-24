Latest Stories

Forgotten Women of Genre: Lois Maxwell

Carly Lane
Mar 24, 2020

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

The role of James Bond has changed a lot of hands over the years, and so has the role of Moneypenny — but out of a total of 25 films under the Eon Productions banner, only one woman has brought Moneypenny to life a record number of times. Her name was Lois Maxwell, and on today's episode of Forgotten Women of Genre, we're going to tell you all about the actress whose presence in the Bond movies wasn't just memorable, but downright iconic.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every weekday in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

