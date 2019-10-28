Forgotten Women of Horror: Sonya Levien

From werewolves and monsters to the modern-day slasher, horror fiction has captivated people since Ancient Greece. But so many of the genre’s most famous and terrifying stories were created, written or developed by women whose names you might not have ever learned. Until now.

An immigrant Russian Jewish activist turned Hollywood screenwriter, Sonya Levien was one of cinema’s earliest and most accomplished female screenwriters, bringing her perspective and passion for her people to the screen. It was her screenplay for the 1939 adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame that earned her an often forgotten place in the horror canon.

