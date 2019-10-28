Latest Stories

Forgotten Women of Horror: Sonya Levien

Oct 28, 2019

From werewolves and monsters to the modern-day slasher, horror fiction has captivated people since Ancient Greece. But so many of the genre’s most famous and terrifying stories were created, written or developed by women whose names you might not have ever learned. Until now.

Every day for the week of Halloween, listen to Forgotten Women of Horror, a special spooky edition of SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS' podcast series Forgotten Women of Genre where we recognize the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse.

An immigrant Russian Jewish activist turned Hollywood screenwriter, Sonya Levien was one of cinema’s earliest and most accomplished female screenwriters, bringing her perspective and passion for her people to the screen. It was her screenplay for the 1939 adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame that earned her an often forgotten place in the horror canon.

New episodes of this series will be released each day the week of Halloween. Subscribe to Forgotten Women of Genre wherever you get your podcasts.

