WIRE Buzz: Frozen II goes 'Into the Unknown'; Watchmen getting way watched; more

First up in this latest edition of WIRE Buzz, Disney sure knows how to warm our hearts this wintry season, doesn't it? The studio has released the full “Into the Unknown” sequence from Frozen II, performed by Idina Menzel (voice of Elsa), featuring AURORA, and written by Academy Award winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Listen to that voice in your ear, then check out the stirring three-and-a-half-minute musical sequence below and feel all the feels.

Video of Idina Menzel, AURORA - Into the Unknown (From &quot;Frozen 2&quot;)

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen II follows the further adventures of Elsa (Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf (Josh Gad) as they travel beyond Arendelle's borders to learn the origins of Elsa's powers. The Disney sequel also features the voice-acting talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, and Alfred Molina.

Frozen II is currently in theaters making all the money.

Although it doesn't have The Mandalorian's numbers (perhaps due to a lack of Baby Yoda), HBO's Watchmen is a bona fide hit (perhaps due to it being utterly awesome).

Variety is reporting that the mind-blowing series created by Damon Lindelof is drawing an average of 7.1 million viewers across HBO’s channels and streaming platforms, making it the cable network’s most popular new series of 2019, and its most-watched new series since Big Little Lies. Still, its numbers don't compare to Game of Thrones' (though, that's not surprising).

Watchmen's seventh episode, “An Almost Religious Awe,” garnered 779,000 viewers in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings. When counting viewers across all of HBO's platforms on Sunday, that number ballooned to 1.2 million.

The premiere episode brought in nearly 800,000 viewers per Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings.

Watchmen currently has two episodes left this season. Its penultimate episode airs this Sunday on HBO. Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock...

And finally, Daniel Brühl is ready to reprise his role from Captain America: Civil War for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Brühl, who played Helmut Zemo in the Marvel movie, took to Instagram to confirm that he's on set for the upcoming Disney+ series and is apparently taking the name Baron Zemo.

"It's Time...#thefalconandthewintersoldier," the actor wrote next to his on-set Baron Zemo-labeled chair.

Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan revealed via social media that shooting on the series began last month.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in the fall of 2020 on Disney+.