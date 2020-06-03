Get Rec'd: Nine Black-owned bookstores to support

It's no secret that SYFY FANGRRLS loves a good book. Here are nine bookstores owned by Black women that you can buy new geeky reads from right now:

Semicolon Chicago - Chicago's only Black woman-owned bookstore and gallery space owned by DL Mullen was founded back in 2016 and is "committed to nurturing the connection between literature, art, and the pursuit of knowledge; while also using the power of words to better our community." They are currently running a GoFundMe campaign called #ClearTheShelves, which seeks to donate books to students in public schools, and are open for curbside pickup and browsing.

Eye See Me - Founded by Pamela and Jeffrey Blair and located in St. Louis, this children's bookstore is exclusively devoted to promoting Black and multi-cultural literature, with books ranging from baby/toddler to high school reading options.

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse - First opened by owner Ariell Johnson in 2015, Amalgam had the distinction of being the first Black woman-owned comic shop on the East Coast and is a self-described "celebration of geek culture," specializing in comics, toys and figurines, games, apparel and more.

Sistah Scifi - This online shop founded by Isis Asare is dedicated to celebrating the genre works of Black women, from afro-futurism to science fiction to magical realism to spec fic and more, and offers books as well as T-shirts, tote bags and book bundles.

Loyalty Bookstores - This independent bookstore chain and community space actually has two locations — one in Washington, DC and one in Silver Spring, Maryland, and specializes in diverse reads for all ages. Sign up for their newsletter for updates on contactless delivery, new events and book clubs, and more.

Harriet's Bookshop - Jeannine A. Cook describes her independent bookshop in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia as "if black girl magic were a bookshop." Named for historical heroine Harriet Tubman, this bookstore celebrates women authors, women artists, and women activists. They're not currently accepting new orders as they fulfill existing ones, but you can still buy gift cards in support.

The Lit. Bar - A sustainable, accessible bookshop owned by Noëlle Santos. Their goal is to create a haven that inspires reading, encourages healthy social connections, highlights diverse voices, and increases intellectual visibility in the Bronx.

Cafe con Libros - An intersectional feminist womxn of color business founded by Kalima DeSuze, this Brooklyn bookstore and coffee shop endeavors to create a space where female-identifying people feel seen and heard. Support them by listening to their monthly book club podcast, ordering online, and more.

Books and Crannies - Founded by DeShanta Hairston and located in Martinsville, Virginia, this independent bookstore features a range of new and used titles and hosts a variety of events throughout the year. Due to overwhelming response and support, online orders are temporarily suspended, so be sure to follow for updates on when they'll resume.