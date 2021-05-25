Gunpowder Milkshake: Doctor Who's Karen Gillan is out for revenge as 'Kill Bill' meets 'John Wick' in Netflix trailer

Two straws, please! With a title like Gunpowder Milkshake, you've got to expect that some blending is going on. By its very definition, a milkshake is a blend of milk and ice cream (and maybe a bit of malt powder if you're feeling dangerous). So, it should come as no surprise that the official trailer for Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake feels like a sweet and frothy mixture of highly stylized revenge/crime flicks like Kill Bill, Wanted, and John Wick.

In fact, both Kill Bill and Baby Driver were mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter when the film was first announced in the summer of 2019.

Marking the English-language debut of filmmaker Navot Papushado (co-director of Big Bad Wolves), the film is centered around Sam (Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan), an elite assassin who was raised by The Firm, a dangerous crime syndicate her mother (Game of Thrones' Lena Headey) once worked for. When a job goes south, however, Sam finds herself outside The Firm's protection as she decides to protect the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl (My Spy's Chloe Coleman).

To survive, she'll need to help of her mother and a trio of killers known as The Librarians (Watchmen's Carla Gugino, Mission: Impossible's Angela Bassett, and Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh).

Watch the trailer now:

Video of GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE - Official Trailer

Channeling his character from 2007's Shoot Em' Up, Paul Giamatti helps rounds out the cast as a high-ranking member of The Firm. Adam Nagaitis (The Terror) and Michael Smiley (The Lobster) co-star. Andrew Rona (The Brothers Grimm) and Alex Heineman (Non-Stop) produced the movie.

In a statement provided to Deadline last February, StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh described the project as a "high-octane action film boasts a top-class lineup of kick-ass and smart female talent who promise to light up audiences worldwide."

Credit: StudioCanal

Written by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake arrives on Netflix Wednesday, July 14.