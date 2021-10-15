How to watch Slumber Party Massacre, SYFY’s '80s slasher sequel

We all know the ‘80s are back, and slumber parties never really stopped being cool. Sequels? All for them. A sequel to a famed ‘80s slasher flick about a bunch of teens having a slumber party at a cabin in the woods?

Count us in!

SYFY’s new original film Slumber Party Massacre, directed by Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie, Level 16) and based on the 1982 slasher by director Amy Holden Jones and writer Rita Mae Brown, hits the airwaves on the evening of Oct. 16 on SYFY at 9/8c.

Having premiered at Fantastic Fest earlier this year, the film received positive reviews and shocked audiences left and right in a way that director Esterhazy told SYFY was amazingly satisfying. Find out just what’s got folks so excited by watching on the SYFY channel!