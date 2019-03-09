ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/09

Women's History Month continues on SYFY FANGRRLS and our amazing podcast series Forgotten Women of Genre has only gone from strength to strength. Are you listening? If not, you've missed amazing deep dives into the oft-untold stories of female pioneers of science-fiction, horror, film-making, and much more. Download now for episodes on women like Marcia Lucas, Sally Menke, Mindy Newell and many more to come!

On top of all that amazing work, Team FANGRRLS has had one hell of a week with the lead-up to the release of Captain Marvel. We're excited. Can you tell? For now, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

Credit: Netflix

- Chosen One of the Day: Natasha Lyonne's pronunciation of 'cockroach' in Russian Doll

Cock-a-roach. We love it. Say it again, Natasha. Russian Doll is amazing but it could have been eight episodes of Natasha Lyonne saying "cockroach" and it wouldn't have been enough for us.

- The Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda talks dance moves, fridging, and his character not being a dick

The Umbrella Academy’s David Castañeda knows you think he’s a dick. He's cool with that, but there's more to Diego Hargreeves than his dickishness.

- What The Addams Family teaches us about love and sex

Morticia and Gomez Addams are passionately in love and undoubtedly going at it like woodchucks. We love their amazing and positive relationship.

- 8 YA science fiction and fantasy books you must pick up in March

Check out some of the hot new YA sci-fi and fantasy books coming out this month, including new releases from E.K. Johnston and Cindy Pon.

- The looks of Carol Danvers

On top of saving the universe and getting into all kinds of fights, our girl Carol Danvers has given us some great fashion moments. And a few not so great ones. Remember the belly cut-outs? Emma Fraser and Sara Century break down some of her sartorial high and low points.

- NASA/JPL's Moogega Stricker on the Mars 2020 mission and girls in STEM

Moogega Stricker, a planetary protection engineer at NASA/JPL, talked to Jenna Busch about programs she’s a part of that help encourage young women and kids from underserved communities to get into STEM careers.

- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars tease 'very different' Season 6 at Captain Marvel premiere

SYFY WIRE caught up with several members of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast on the Captain Marvel red carpet and they spilled a few details about season six.

- The star signs of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Tommy is the greatest Power Ranger of all time, and for that, our geek astrologers Clare McBride and Sara Century recognize him as the One Good Male Leo.

- Forgotten Women of Genre: Marcia Lucas

Episode two of our Forgotten Women of Genre podcast focused on Marcia Lucas, the Oscar winning editor of the original Star Wars trilogy whose crucial contributions have been all but written out of the franchise's history.

- What's the deal with Captain Marvel's Doctor Minerva?

Carol Danvers isn't the only one making her big-screen debut in the MCU. Doctor Minerva, the Kree geneticist and partner of Captain Atlas, will be appearing too. In preparation for her arrival, Sara Century breaks down her comic book history.