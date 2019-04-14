Indulge in a Star Wars Celebration of fanfiction

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Star Wars

The trailer is here. At long last, we know the title of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The final installment of the new trilogy and, for the time being, the final Star Wars film. Star Wars Celebration gave us a few behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film as well as a rather horny panel. A lot of people have a lot of feelings about Star Wars, and a lot of time people like to put those feelings into fanfictions. So, here's a selection of adventures from our golden trio and the embodiment of dashing-emo-goth Kylo.

"Sealed To Me" by glitter_ature

Rey turns around again, starting to descend the steps, leaving him alone in the temple. ‘You can’t be here. Go back to your sycophants.’

He stands up abruptly and she flinches, shying away. ‘Have we really regressed back to being enemies now? After all this time?’ He motions between them, to the ephemeral, unbreakable bond.

Rey faces him, her hazel eyes so full of sorrow; it pierces straight to the core of him, an arrow to the heart. ‘You made your choices. You chose the Dark, Ben. You chose to kill the rebels rather than help them. There’s nothing I can do to help you anymore. So yes, you’re my enemy. And you need to leave.’ She turns away again, starting down the flight of steps that lead away from the cliff. The water in the pool undulates as her footsteps peter out, and Kylo stares into the pool, at his reflection, the scarred, damaged face that doesn’t even come close to portraying the conflict within. The face of the First Order. He hates it more than he ever has.

You're no Vader.

You're just a child.

In a mask.

"have you heard" by peradi

"I heard FN-2187 was a Stormtrooper."

Finn sparks a revolution.

"Tomorrow (there'll be more of us)" by dimircharmer

“FN-2187 was real, right?” She sounds very young again. “Please tell me he was real."

"I'm real,” said Finn, who was on his first patrol since his back healed. “And my name’s Finn now.”

Her eyes widened. “You have a name?

Or: The resistance is starting to get stormtrooper defectors. Finn helps them out.

TV

"That Will Not Convince Anyone" by ifinkufreaky

Netflix’s sleeper hit The Last Kingdom has started filming for its 4th season. While we wait to see what will become of our Anglo-Saxon faves, we can bask in the curious chemistry between Uhtred and Aethelflaed with one of the best tropes in the world: fake relationship.

Credit: Wendy Sullivan @WendyDoodles

"rêve(r)" by shockdroplet

Disney+ is giving us a LOT of new content, including numerous new television shows. WandaVision is… a name they chose, but it will give us a whole series dedicated to one of the more interesting couplings of the Marvel universe. If you’ve ever wondered what Vision’s dreams were like, well, read on.

Anime

"Some You Walk Away From, Some You Run" by anoldaccount

The 23rd Detective Conan film premiered in Japan this past week and brought in $3.77 million on just its opening day. The love for the boy detective is still strong, even after so many movies, not to mention the volumes upon volumes of the manga. One has to wonder what the everyday person thinks of the world Conan inhabits and runs around in. Thankfully, there’s a fic for that.

"Let the Good Times Roll" by nevermordor

I’ll be honest, I don’t wholly understand JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. That may possibly be the point. Regardless, it’s incredibly popular and has a very unique art style from the majority of anime you see these days, which makes it stand out. And what better way to have fun with this bizarre cast of complicated thieves and the like than with a bit of strip poker?

Video Games

"The Keeper of Flame and the Master of Ice" by UltraVioletSoul

I’ve noticed reader-insert and 2nd POV fics are most common in video game fandoms. This makes sense — you, the player, are controlling parts of a character and/or story when playing a game. The latest Mortal Kombat 11 TV spot dropped and it made me wonder if there were any reader-insert Mortal Kombat fics. Of course there were. This is the internet. This one about Sub Zero/Kuai Liang and the reader is rich in lore as well as genuinely interesting from a 2nd POV.

"baby boy" by applecrumbledore

Rejoice! Yakuza Kiwami 2, the PlayStation remake of Yakuza 2, has been confirmed for the PC. This fic of Kiryu Kazuma and Majima Goro after Kiryu gets out of prison is not only insanely in character and canon compliant, but rather hot and hilarious as well. Enjoy these mobsters, they’re clearly enjoying each other.

Crack!Fic of the Week

Crack!fic is a gem of the fanfiction world. Sometimes silly, other times weird, but also with a heavy dose of WTF, crack!fics are beautiful creations of boredom, sugar rushes, or a too-long hiatus. The crack!fic being featured this week is ...

"Needs More Sparkly Pens" by mm_coconut

Fanfics can take many forms, not just written words in paragraphs and chapters. For instance, this Teen Wolf fic was created with images of Stiles writing in a journal. It's hilarious. The sequel, wherein Derek then corrects al the grammar and spelling mistakes with a red pen as well as adds his own commentary is even better.