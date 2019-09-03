It: Chapter Two, Joker, Terminator top most anticipated films of fall 2019

Folks are really eager to watch the rematch between the Losers Club and Pennywise. In a recent survey conducted by Fandango, It Chapter 2 tops the list of the most eagerly anticipated film that moviegoers want to see this fall.

The sequel to the megahit horror film IT, based on the novel by Stephen King, is expected to make between $95 million and $110 million on its opening weekend, a bit lower than the first film’s massive $123 million opening. However, the film is currently outselling all other horror movies in presales at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle, according to the online film ticketing service provider. Atom Tickets revealed last month that the film is now the site's highest pre-selling horror film, usurping 2018’s Halloween’s reign at the top of the list.

"With a fall chill in the air, It Chapter Two wins the fan vote as the season’s most anticipated movie and is outselling any other horror movie in presales," said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement. "Members of the Losers Club aren't kids anymore, and fans are excited to see them return to where the horror all began. It Chapter Two delivers tons of memorable scares and is a terrific companion to the previous film.”

Following the IT sequel on the list of most anticipated fall films is the upcoming standalone Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, with Frozen II coming in at third on the list. Rounding out the top five are Terminator: Dark Fate and Zombieland: Double Tap.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, It Chapter Two focuses on the grown-up Losers' Club reuniting after 27 years to confront the child-murdering monster clown Pennywise.

It Chapter Two floats into theaters on Sept. 6.