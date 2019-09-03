Latest Stories

Luke Perry
Tag: TV
Riverdale Season 4 premiere breaking from tradition to pay tribute to Luke Perry
Cospets Rocket Larry hero
Tag: Videos
Cospets: Cosplay for a time-traveling tortoise
Mandalorian and Boba Fett
Tag: TV
The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal reveals the difference between his character and Boba Fett
It Chapter Two Rap Up hero
Tag: Movies
Time to float (and rhyme) with the It: Chapter One rap up
Pennywise (It: Chapter Two)
More info i
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

It: Chapter Two, Joker, Terminator top most anticipated films of fall 2019

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Sep 3, 2019

Folks are really eager to watch the rematch between the Losers Club and Pennywise. In a recent survey conducted by Fandango, It Chapter 2 tops the list of the most eagerly anticipated film that moviegoers want to see this fall. 

The sequel to the megahit horror film IT, based on the novel by Stephen King, is expected to make between $95 million and $110 million on its opening weekend, a bit lower than the first film’s massive $123 million opening. However, the film is currently outselling all other horror movies in presales at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle, according to the online film ticketing service provider. Atom Tickets revealed last month that the film is now the site's highest pre-selling horror film, usurping 2018’s Halloween’s reign at the top of the list.

More It: Chapter Two

It Chapter Two
New Jersey woman burns Pennywise doll after it mysteriously appears in her yard... Stephen King approves
Bill Skarsgård in It Chapter Two
It: Chapter Two first reactions call it a worthy Stephen King adaptation

"With a fall chill in the air, It Chapter Two wins the fan vote as the season’s most anticipated movie and is outselling any other horror movie in presales," said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement. "Members of the Losers Club aren't kids anymore, and fans are excited to see them return to where the horror all began. It Chapter Two delivers tons of memorable scares and is a terrific companion to the previous film.”

Following the IT sequel on the list of most anticipated fall films is the upcoming standalone Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, with Frozen II coming in at third on the list. Rounding out the top five are Terminator: Dark Fate and Zombieland: Double Tap.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, It Chapter Two focuses on the grown-up Losers' Club reuniting after 27 years to confront the child-murdering monster clown Pennywise. 

It Chapter Two floats into theaters on Sept. 6.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: It: Chapter Two
Tag: Fandango
Tag: It: Chapter One
Tag: Andy Muschietti
Tag: Stephen King

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: