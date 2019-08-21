Latest Stories

The Mandalorian
Tag: TV
How Jon Favreau gave The Mandalorian 'the darker, freakier side of Star Wars'
NASA Europa Clipper
Tag: Science
NASA is officially going to Europa, with eyes toward a 2023 launch
Blade Trinity
Tag: Podcast
15 Days of Everything Else Day 3: Blade Trinity (2004)
The Warehouse Hero
Tag: Movies
Exclusive preview of Rob Hart's The Warehouse, Ron Howard's next film project
Bill Skarsgård in It Chapter Two
More info i
(Credit: Warner Bros.)
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

It: Chapter Two first reactions call it a worthy Stephen King adaptation

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Aug 21, 2019

These past several months, the expectations for It: Chapter Two have been high, to say the least. The second half to the story started by 2017's It features a now-grown Losers' Club, picking up almost three decades after their initial defeat of Pennywise

Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman returned for the sequel, based on Stephen King's 1986 novel. The production has boasted everything from an unprecedented amount of fake blood to a nearly three-hour runtime in order to bring the tale to its conclusion. The first teaser, which premiered at CinemaCon, played out like a deeply unnerving short film, and the hype has only grown as its Sept. 6 release date inches closer. 

More It: Chapter Two

Pennywise It Chapter Two
It: Chapter Two featurette scares up new footage and praise from Stephen King
James McAvoy (It: Chapter Two)
Andy Muschietti invented a new It: Chapter Two scene in 50 minutes after tequila with James McAvoy

So, how does Chapter Two hold up to its predecessor? According to the first reactions from an early screening on Tuesday night, it does so very well, putting the human characters front and center, while still working in some truly terrifying moments.

While others weren't quite as taken overall, they still felt the film succeeded in doing what it needed to do. Which is important when you consider the fact that, as the second half to an epic story, Chapter Two wasn't ever really intended to stand on its own. 

Some, however, praised its ability to translate the voice of King's writing. That's something generally lacking from adaptations of his work, but a necessary element of bringing to life the tale of a 27-year battle between a half-dozen people and a giant fear-loving clown that lives in the sewers of their hometown. 

The highly-anticipated horror sequel stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and a scene-stealing Bill Hader, with Bill Skarsgard returning to the role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. If you're dying to see how this one measures up to the first, you can find out when It: Chapter Two creeps into theaters everywhere on Sept. 6. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: It: Chapter Two
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Andy Muschietti
Tag: first reactions
Tag: bill hader

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: