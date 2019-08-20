Bond 25: New James Bond film finally gets spy-tastic title

Shaken, not stirred...

The 25th James Bond film officially has a title, No Time to Die, which means that Shatterhand rumor was totally bogus. The name and logo for the upcoming 007 adventure (helmed by Maniac's Cary Fukunaga) was revealed today via a short video courtesy of the franchise's Twitter account. Despite director setbacks, script rewrites, and on-set accidents/injuries, it looks like the spy film, which will most likely be Daniel Craig's last time in the role of Bond, is finally sailing along smoothly.

No Time to Die marks the fourth entry in the popular series to use the word "Die" in its title after Live and Let Die (1973), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and Die Another Day (2002). In addition, the original song composed for the opening credits of 2008's Quantum of Solace (Craig's second Bond movie) was titled "Another Way to Die" and performed by Jack White and Alicia Keys. It's the second 007 tune to prominently use the word after "Live and Let Die" by Paul McCartney & Wings.

Ironically, frequent James Bond director Terence Young (Dr. No, From Russia with Love, and Thunderball) directed a film in 1958 — four years before the release of Dr. No — called No Time to Die, although it was set during World War II and had nothing to do with Ian Fleming's character.

Check out the announcement below:

Penned by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bond 25 brings back a number of familiar faces from previous installments like Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Lea Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann), and Ben Whishaw (Q). Even Christoph Waltz is returning to play Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) leads the cast's fresh recruits as the project's main villain. Newcomers also include Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), David Dencik (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), and Dali Benssalah (A Faithful Man).

Since the film's story opens with Bond no longer on active duty, kicking back in Jamaica (a location that is no stranger to the franchise), there have been rumors that Lynch's character, Nomi, will briefly be stepping into the role of 007 before Bond is brought back into the espionage fray by Leiter to find a kidnapped scientist. However, it is important to note that nothing is confirmed at this time.

No Time to Die hits theaters in the U.K. on April 3, 2020. It arrives in the U.S. five days later.

