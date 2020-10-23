WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World resumes production; Mando Mondays; Creepshow Animated Special trailer

Coronavirus shutdowns are sadly common on entertainment productions right now and even the top level, AAA stuff isn't immune. Jurassic World: Dominion — the third in the World franchise and the first to feature all three leads from the original Jurassic Park — stopped work two weeks ago after positive tests on its set. Now, they're heading back.

This news comes from returning helmer Colin Trevorrow, who tweeted out a celebratory picture featuring stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Take a look:

Fittingly, the team is "back" at the Richard Attenborough Stage — honoring the actor that brought Park mastermind John Hammond to life. Dominion reportedly only has three weeks left to film, so hopefully the production can remain safe for the rest of its shoot...it's starring three industry treasures, after all!

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

Next, the world of Star Wars expanded with The Mandalorian — the franchise's first-ever live-action series, and now the universe is getting even bigger...in the merch department. Thanks to the upcoming Mando Monday, fans of the Pedro Pascal-starring show can find out about all the new ways they can adore Baby Yoda from the comforts of their own homes.

Teased in a tweet by the Star Wars account, Mando Mondays looks to kick off at the start of the week:

"#MandoMondays will kick off with a global digital event featuring stars of #TheMandalorian, new product reveals and more," the tweet reads." Featuring Pascal (being adorable with a skateboard) and series co-stars Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito alongside plenty of folks from the Star Wars team, the event looks to explore all sorts of fun new merch.

Those looking to catch all The Mandalorian action should sit on the Star Wars YouTube page starting at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 26.

Finally, a two-story animated horror special is coming out on Shudder just in time for Halloween. An animated take on its hit anthology Creepshow, A Creepshow Animated Special looks to bring all the weirdness, fun, and fright to fans — without putting anyone in danger of contracting COVID-19. Now fans have their first look at the special.

Composed of two adaptations, the special features Greg Nicotero's take on the Stephen King short story “Survivor Type,” starring Kiefer Sutherland and Melanie Dale's version of the Joe Hill tale “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” starring Joey King. Both get a bit of a tease in the special's trailer.

Check it out:

Video of A Creepshow Animated Special - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Introduced by the Creep himself, sitting down at the drawing table, the trailer shows off its comicky artwork (that has acted before as intro and interstitial art for the live-action series).

A Creepshow Animated Special hits Shudder on Oct. 29.