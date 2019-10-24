Latest Stories

Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 4

Alyssa Fikse
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
Oct 24, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Lynn Toomer are back to break down the fourth episode of The Last Kingdom's first season, and things are not looking great for Uhtred.

Uhtred gets married to Mildrith! Alfred saddles him with her father's impossible debt. Uhtred is a war hero! Alfred sends him off to be a hostage. Uhtred is going to be a dad! Alfred will send him a note when the baby is born, but yeah, he's still sending him away as a hostage. This pattern is becoming more and more pronounced, so we're left wondering why Uhtred still thinks that following Alfred is the best course of action. 

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: the last kingdom
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
