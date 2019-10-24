Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 4

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Lynn Toomer are back to break down the fourth episode of The Last Kingdom's first season, and things are not looking great for Uhtred.

Uhtred gets married to Mildrith! Alfred saddles him with her father's impossible debt. Uhtred is a war hero! Alfred sends him off to be a hostage. Uhtred is going to be a dad! Alfred will send him a note when the baby is born, but yeah, he's still sending him away as a hostage. This pattern is becoming more and more pronounced, so we're left wondering why Uhtred still thinks that following Alfred is the best course of action.

