Preview: Marauding Lava Zombies attack in IDW's Return to Vader's Castle #5
If you love Suspiria, check out Dario Argento's bizarre sister film Opera
Who Won the Week Ep. 203: Episode IX trailer, Watchmen premiere, Jeph Loeb leaving Marvel TV
WIRE Buzz: Joel Kinnaman calls Suicide Squad his 'first comedy'; Joe Bob's Red Christmas; more
Credit: BBC
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 5

Jessica Toomer
Alyssa Fikse
Oct 25, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Lynn Toomer are back to break down the fifth episode of The Last Kingdom's first season, which should serve as a lesson to us all about the importance of picking a good sorcerer.

With Alfred’s army split and his attention focused on Guthrum, it’s up to Uhtred and Odda to defeat the Viking warrior Ubba. Uhtred’s got a plan that involves sowing doubt in Ubba’s sorcerer and lighting a fleet of ships on fire but the fight won’t be that easy. And when someone else takes credit for Uhtred’s victory, a rift is created between the hot-headed Ragnarson and the king of Wessex.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

