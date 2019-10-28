Latest Stories

20K Leagues Squid
Tag: Science
Divers swim with giant gelatinous blob full of 10-armed squid babies
You're Not a Monster
Tag: Podcast
Don't be afraid, monsters need therapy, too [Ep. 107]
Daybreak Josh
Tag: TV
Daybreak's biggest twist is its main character
Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame screenwriters reveal which heroes could draw them back to the MCU
the-last-kingdom-s1e6
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV

Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 6

Presenters
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
Oct 28, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Lynn Toomer return to unpack all of the happenings in the sixth episode of The Last Kingdom's first season, and our boy Uhtred is making some bad choices.

Desperate to rid himself of Mildrith's father's debt, Uhtred hits the road with Leofric to do some light raiding and pillaging. While we understand the urge to secure the bag, this ain't it. Uhtred runs into another English king — and more importantly his Shadow Queen — who proves that while Alfred might test Uhtred's patience, he really is the best option out there. 

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
Tag: the last kingdom
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Exorcist The terrifying power of girls and second wave feminism backlash in The Exorcist
The Babadook Essie Davis 10 feminist horror movies for every mood
GettyImages-3287045 Forgotten Women of Horror: Sonya Levien

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: