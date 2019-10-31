Latest Stories

The-Last-Kingdom-Uhtred
Credit: BBC
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 1

Presenters
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
Oct 31, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer return to kick off The Last Kingdom's second season, which begins with a drunken tour of Wessex and ends with Uhtred finding a new king to serve.

After last season's defining victory over the Viking horde, Alfred is enjoying a bit of peace in Winchester while Uhtred is drowning his sorrows over Iseult's death in too much ale and too many women. He travels North, intent on seeking revenge when he's sidetracked by news of another king in need of his help, the slave Guthred. Doing Alfred's dirty work yet again, Uhtred comes up with a plan to rescue Guthred and put him on the throne, which ends with a run-in with Sven, the one-eyed creep who's holding his sister Thyra hostage. Our boy loves trouble, y'all.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

