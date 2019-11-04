Latest Stories

Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 3

Jessica Toomer
Alyssa Fikse
Nov 4, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are back for more in Episode 3 of The Last Kingdom's second season, appropriately re-titled "Worst Cruise Ever."

Guthred has sold Uhtred and Halig into slavery which means we meet the two at sea, where they're forced to work in terrible conditions and contemplate the very real possibility of dying before reaching dry land. While Uhtred tries to keep a grip on his sanity and keep Halig alive, he bonds with another unfortunate wretch, Finan — the cocky Irish warrior who we'll soon come to love. Of course, Guthred's not having a great time of it either, losing allies left and right with his refusal to behead Uhtred. With Aelfric, Erik, and Sigefrid refusing to help Guthred battle Kjartan, Gisela flees to a nunnery, rightly worried her brother might use her as a bargaining chip to gain back loyalties. Everything comes to a head when Hild and Ragnar team up to rescue Uhtred, arriving just before Sven — who's also been hunting our enslaved Viking hunk — can challenge him to a duel. This show, it ain't boring you guys.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

