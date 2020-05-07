Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 1

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are back on their bullsh*t for The Last Kingdom's fourth season and they come with a warning: hold onto your furs, things are about to get crazy.

With Alfred dead and Edward securely on the throne, Wessex is enjoying a time of peace but the Danes have their eyes set on Mercia. Elsewhere, Uhtred and Aethelflaed have taken the next step in their relationship but Uhtred seems set on taking back Bebbanburg and he needs allies to do it.

Some new players join the game this season, including a brother/sister duo who have the ear of King Aethelred and Uhtred's son, Young Uhtred, who takes the news that his dad's busting him out of the monastery to reclaim his birthright like any angsty, medieval teenager would.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!