Barry Allen is literally out of time in first retro trailer for 'Justice Society: World War II'

An ally from the present arrives in the past to kick some serious Nazi behind in the first trailer for Justice Society: World War II. When the titular team of Golden Age superheroes heads overseas to Europe (with President Roosevelt's approval, of course), they find themselves face-to-face with a modern version of Barry Allen/Flash (voiced by Doom Patrol's Matt Bomer). It's the character's first-ever encounter with the Speed Force and while his desire to get back to his own time period is important, it pales in comparison to the noble fight against fascism and Hitler's relentless war machine.

If that wasn't enough already, there also seems to be a monster tearing up a city. Is it connected to the Third Reich or does Barry's presence in the 1940s cause some sort of dimensional rift that allows the beast to come barging through?

Check out the retro, newsreel-inspired trailer below:

Video of Justice Society: World War II: Exclusive Official Trailer (2021) - Stana Katic, Matt Bomer

Bomer actually pulls double duty as both iterations of Flash, while Stana Katic ("Wonder Woman"), Elysia Rotaru ("Black Canary"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Steve Trevor") Omid Abtahi ("Hawkman"), Matthew Mercer ("Hourman"), Armen Taylor ("Jay Garrick"), Liam McIntyre ("Aquaman"), Ashleigh LaThrop ("Iris West"), Geoffrey Arend ("Charles Halstead/Advisor"), Keith Ferguson ("Dr. Fate"), and Darin De Paulan ("FDR") fill out the rest of the central voice cast.

Directed by Jeff Wamester (Disney XD's Guardians of the Galaxy TV series), the movie was written by Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural) and Jeremy Adams (Batman: Soul of the Dragon).

Justice Society: World War II arrives on digital and Blu-ray later this year. It will be the second DC Animation/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment feature to be released in 2021 after Batman: Soul of the Dragon. Two more films — a two-part adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween — are scheduled to start rolling out over the summer.