Legendary fan stories from the world of Game of Thrones

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Game of Thrones

It’s bittersweet that the final season of Game of Thrones is here. And while A Song of Ice and Fire will continue via the books (... one day …), there is something momentous about the ending of such a television legacy. Who will win the Iron Throne? Who will survive? Who will die? Where the hell is Ghost? These are all questions we have, and many may only ever be answered by fanfiction.

In honor of the final season, we have an extra serving of Game of Thrones fanfic for you to enjoy, from canon-compliant tales to alternate universes where maybe that terrible thing didn’t happen after all.

"The North Remembers" by qqueenofhades

In the ashes of war-torn Westeros, the fate of the remnants of House Stark — and that of their lovers, allies, friends, and foes — hangs in the balance. Has turned into my best attempt to complete the entire ASOIAF saga.

"Love On The Brain" by ashleyfanfic

Amidst war, dissension in the ranks, people still manage to find happiness in so much despair.

"the summer queen" by honey_wheeler

It had taken her quite some time to name her Queensguard. Not to choose them; Sansa had been choosing them for a great deal of time — since the day she watched her father die, in truth — her choices growing and expanding over the years until she’d known with no doubt who would make up her Queensguard before she knew for certain she would be Queen. But a Stark girl ruling Westeros alone was unprecedented enough, even without her unorthodox choice of guard, so Sansa had tread carefully when naming them, choosing her times and her methods with all the canniness she’d learned at the hands of men like Petyr Baelish and women like Cersei Lannister.

"Kingdoms at War" by deathwalker

What if Ned Stark wasn't executed at the Great Sept of Baelor? Instead, what if, he had been removed from Kingslanding before Joffrey could give the order for his head? What impact would this have had on the Game of Thrones? Long running story.

"Rose Fangs and Wolf Thorns" by OUATLovr

"'Valar morgulis,' they say," Margaery murmured. "But we are not men, my Sansa. And we are survivors."

Margaery marries Joffrey, and becomes Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Sansa remains.

"I could never define (all that you are to me)" by sameboots

The Army of the Dead is upon them. One last night of peace at Winterfell before the entire world as they know it comes crumbling down. Jaime has some things to take care, namely, one Brienne of Tarth and what remains unspoken between them.

TV

"Fall Without Wings" by notcrypticbutcoy

Shadowhunters has continued to lead the way for slash fandom these days, and with the finale coming up soon, let's take a moment to celebrate the love of Alec Lightwood and Magnus Bane with this slightly AU take on their meeting and relationship. After all, who doesn't love a good enemies-to-lovers fic?

"Inevitable" by viharker

A good long epic fanfiction is always a fantastic read, but there is also something to be said for short ficlets -- beautifully sculpted vignettes that get to the heart of a character. That's what this fic is. This wonderful snippet takes a look at Star Trek: Discovery's Captain Pike post-Season 2 and is, frankly, just some wonderful prose.

Crossovers

"End of the Line" by shewhoguards

Crossovers are a special sort of fic that blend multiple fandoms and universes together. Getting it right can be tricky, but this fic contains a beautiful merger of Harry Potter and Terry Pratchett's Discworld and is one of those fics whose reputation precedes itself. This afterlife story takes a look at a number of characters from the Potterverse and is just incredibly well done.

"Fallout: Equestria" by Kkat

A fusion fic of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and Fallout — yup, you read that right. This 500,000-word epic is well beloved in MLP fan circles and written with a deft hand. It perfectly encapsulates the motto of MLP that friendship is paramount, while also highlighting the post-apocalyptica of Fallout.

Crack!Fic of the Week

Crack!fic is a gem of the fanfiction world. Sometimes silly, other times weird, but also with a heavy dose of WTF, crack!fics are beautiful creations of boredom, sugar rushes, or a too-long hiatus. The crack!fic being featured this week is ...

"Drunk History" by Oxenstierna D. Yuki-Rin

What happens when the characters from the manga and anime One Piece get drunk and try to explain epic tales of history? This hilarious fic told in true Drunk History fashion.