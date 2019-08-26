Lucy in the Sky: Natalie Portman loses her mind trying to return to space in new trailer

Seeing the Earth from space can change your entire perspective on life, and in the case of Noah Hawley's feature-length directorial debut, Lucy in the Sky, it'll make you totally lose your mind. With that said, a new trailer for the film is here to help unseat your comfortable outlook on the world.

Natalie Portman (Annihilation) plays Lucy Cola, an astronaut who begins to lose her grip on reality after returning from an off-world mission that makes her normal, everyday existence seem quaint and uninteresting by comparison. In her desperate bid to breach the atmosphere once again, Lucy begins an affair with another astronaut, Mark Goodwin (Good Omens' Jon Hamm), and leaves both her husband (Legion's Dan Stevens) and her therapist (3 Below's Nick Offerman) quite concerned.

Loosely inspired by the life of real-world astronaut Lisa Nowak, the film gets its title from the famous Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds." (Originally, it was going to be called Pale Blue Dot.) The project's screenplay was penned by Hawley (creator of Legion and Fargo on FX), Brian C. Brown (a producer on Legion), and Elliott DiGuiseppi (a post-production coordinator for Faking It).

Watch the new trailer now:

Video of LUCY IN THE SKY | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight

Rounding out the movie's ensemble cast are Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Ellen Burstyn (House of Cards), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk), and Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery).

"It’s a magic realism astronaut movie," Hawley told Collider back in June. "What was exciting about it was that it allowed me to continue thinking about filmmaking subjectively... It’s filmmaking that’s trying to create something experiential, that’s not always necessarily information-driven. It’s more about what it’s like to be Lucy Cola, and it explores a psychological decline, in a way that the audience can understand and stay with her, the whole time, without ever judging her. She makes mistakes, but mistakes are human."

The moon will hit your eye like a big pizza pie in the new poster below:

Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Lucy in the Sky blasts off for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 11. The movie opens in theaters everywhere Oct. 4.