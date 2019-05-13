Latest Stories

Team Arrow
Tag: TV
The stage is set for Crisis on Infinite Earths in the Arrow season finale
Legends of Tomorrow Gary
Tag: TV
Terms of service literally send you to hell in penultimate Legends of Tomorrow
Knightfall Season 2 Finale
Tag: TV
Tom Cullen talks fate of Knightfall and Landry after Season 2 finale
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5
Tag: Videos
Rock 'The Bells' with our Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Rap Up
maleficent mistress of evil angelina jolie
More info i
Credit: Disney

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil first trailer reminds you this is no fairy tale

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
May 13, 2019

The first trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is here to welcome viewers back into a magical kingdom while reminding everyone that "this is no fairy tale." 

Angelina Jolie is reprising her role for the sequel, which picks up several years after 2014's Maleficent, a film that retold Disney's 1959 animated Sleeping Beauty, but gave a sympathetic backstory to one of Disney’s most notorious (and terrifying) villains. Also returning is Elle Fanning's Princess Aurora, who's at the receiving end of Maleficent's notorious curse.

The film promises to explore the complex relationship between Jolie's horned fairy and Fanning's soon-to-be Queen, as they mount their respective forces and face off in a battle for the magical realm they inhabit. 

Along with Jolie and Fanning, the film stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville.

Disney screenwriting veteran Linda Woolverton, who wrote the 2014 film, also returned to pen the script. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning will helm the sequel, taking over from Maleficent director Robert Stromberg.

Maleficent is also credited with jump-starting Disney's live-action remake craze, which has included Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Pete’s Dragon, and Beauty and the Beast. The trend shows no signs of slowing down, with remakes of The Lion King, AladdinLady and the Tramp, and more currently in the pipeline. 

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was originally slated to hit theaters in May of 2020, but recently had its release date bumped up to Oct. 18 of this year. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Maleficent
Tag: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Disney

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: