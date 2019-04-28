Marvel stories to cry over after watching Avengers: Endgame

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

The Avengers

Here we are, the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we've known it. Avengers: Endgame is the conclusion to the original Avengers' storyline is breaking box office records and hearts in all the right ways. For those who are looking for happier times, cathartic cries over certain characters, or alternate-universe takes on the lives of these superheroes, we've got you covered with an extended Read This Fanfiction this week. Though maybe keep the tissue box close.

**SPOILER WARNING: Some of the following fan fictions contain spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.**

“Known Associates” by thingswithwings

Steve Rogers isn't a self-made man. Or, how a tough little Brooklyn fairy got turned into Captain America, and then turned back.

"you must lose that which you love" by mind_boggling

An extended clintasha on Vormir from Endgame.

"5 Times Peter Made Tony Laugh Out Loud" by grilledcheesing

... and one time he did not.

Post-Spider-Man: Homecoming — Tony is just trying his damn hardest to keep this reckless kid from Queens safe, but it's hard when Peter is, occasionally, ridiculous as all hell.

"So No One Told You" by Kari_Kurofai

Between them there're three apartments, a disgruntled downstairs neighbor, and a coffee shop with a barista who threatens them with tasers. Which, as a whole, that description sounds way more simple than it actually is.

"The Twice-Told Tale" by arysteia

For someone he'd hero-worshipped for so long, Steve Rogers in the flesh is a pretty big disappointment. For one thing, he keeps looking at Tony as though he reminds him of someone else, and even if he never says anything, Tony's pretty sure it's his father. A lifetime of not measuring up to Howard's expectations is more than enough, thank you very much, and he's certainly not going to make an effort to live up to any of Steve's. Steve's pretty clearly failed to live up to his expectations, in any case, and that's not hypocritical at all.

"Sure" by Rose235b

Five times Peter's been mentioned in Morgan's life and the first time she met him.

TV

"Gotcha! The Joke's On You" by QuellinesStories

Gotham is over. The retelling of the origin Gordon, Bruce Wayne, and all the villains we love was a critically acclaimed series that will be very much so missed. One of the most compelling relationships on the show was that between Bruce and Jerome, aka The Joker. This fic spans multiple seasons and now goes beyond the final credits.

"Skinny Love" by Maychup

The second season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power launched yesterday on Netflix, picking up right where the first installment left off. Adara's desire to be She-Ra versus her love for Catra is an on-going debacle, and this fic plays with that in a wonderful way.

Movies

“Ordinary Numbers” by BootsnBlossoms and Kryptaria

The cast for the 25th James Bond movie was released this week. This will be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, Raimi Malek joins the cast, and favorites such as Ben Wishaw's Q will return. Celebrate this with some good ole 00Q, specifically this AU that is so good I wish it were canon.

"not this time, don’t be gone now" by NiamhM101

Chloë Grace Moretz, according to Collider, is apparently in final negotiations to star in the upcoming live-action/animated Tom & Jerry movie from Warner Bros. So here's a fic that is shockingly depressing. I'm not saying I got weepy over a dead cartoon mouse but...

Crack!Fic of the Week

Crack!fic is a gem of the fanfiction world. Sometimes silly, other times weird, but also with a heavy dose of WTF, crack!fics are beautiful creations of boredom, sugar rushes, or a too-long hiatus. The crack!fic being featured this week is ...

"Creepy Little Critters" by ultharkitty

In honor of the trailer of Critters Attack! dropping this week, here's a dark ficlet that somehow crosses Transformers with the original Critters movie. Honestly, I didn't think Critters fic existed, but of course it does, this is the internet. It's a wild place.