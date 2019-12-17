His Dark Materials star to play young Galadriel in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series

Our ears are at attention.

Both Variety and Deadline report that Morfydd Clark, the Welsh actress who plays Sister Clara in HBO's His Dark Materials, has snagged the coveted role of a young Galadriel in Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings streaming series based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Of course, we're using the word "works" because the fantasy adaptation is reportedly drawing its source material from the Second Age of Middle Earth — not the better known Third Age in which Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings film trilogy is set. The Second Age, rather, is the period seen in the prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring — spanning the first Dark Lord Morgoth's defeat up through the Battle of the Last Alliance when Sauron, a lieutenant of Morgoth, was destroyed, only to rise again in the Third Age thanks to the One Ring.

And as every Tolkien fan knows, before she diminished and went into the West, Galadriel, the Lady of the Woods of Lothlórien, was there narrating those tumultuous events. And playing her on the big screen was none other than Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

Now according to the trades, the torch will pass to Clark. Aside from her turn in His Dark Materials, the thesp's film credits include 2014's Madam Bovary, 2016's Pride, Prejudice and Zombies, 2017's Interlude in Prague, and this year's psychological horror flick Saint Maud (which dropped a trailer earlier today). She's also set to appear with Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield, in theaters next May, and Netflix's forthcoming Dracula series.

If word of Clark's casting is true, it would mark the first of LOTR's key parts to be filled.

Joseph Mawle, the actor who played Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones, reportedly signed on to play the villain known as Oren, and Markella Kavenagh is said to be on board as Tyra. Midsommar's Will Poulter was supposedly tapped in September to play an unspecified hero, but had to pull out due to a scheduling conflict.

The quest stands on the edge of a knife indeed.

A rep for Amazon could not be reached for comment by SYFY WIRE, and the streamer has declined to confirm any of the other reported castings.

However the talent shakes out, Amazon is no doubt throwing everything into making The Lord of the Rings the one show to rule them all. Despite Season 1 production not yet underway, the series has already been given the greenlight for Season 2.