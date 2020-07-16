WIRE Buzz: Noah Centineo smashing atoms in Black Adam; Indivisible series to Peacock; more

The cast for the live-action Black Adam movie has just gotten bigger and stronger. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Centineo has been cast as Atom Smasher in the Dwayne Johnson-led Shazam! spinoff film.

Atom Smasher is a character that can control his size and strength. Adam Copeland previously played the character in an episode of The Flash.

Centineo, who's set to play a more princely Adam (aka He-Man) in the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film, starred in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its sequel, To All the Boys: PS. I Still Love You — both of which were huge hits for Netflix.

Originally designed to be the archenemy of Billy Batson's Captain Marvel (now doing business as Shazam), Black Adam almost appeared in this year's Shazam! before the powers that be decided that the character should appear in his own standalone film. In modern times, the character is more of a conflicted antihero.

Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) is set to direct a script written by Adam Sztykiel. Johnson, who is producing the film, announced back in April that he hoped to begin filming this summer, but it’s likely to be delayed further due to the coronavirus pandemic. No word yet whether the previously announced release date of Dec. 22, 2021 is still Rock solid or if it’s being pushed back.

Meanwhile, Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) and Jonathan Fernandez (Rob The Mob) are adapting the video game Indivisible for the small screen. According to Deadline, the duo is writing a TV pilot based on the action role-playing game for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

In the game developed by Lab Zero Games and published by 505 Games, a rebellious girl named Ajna discovers that she has a mysterious power when a warlord has her village burned to the ground and her father killed.

LeFauve and Fernandez will also executive produce. DJ2 Entertainment (Sonic the Hedgehog) is producing with Legendary Television.

Diego Boneta (courtesy of Legendary Television)

Finally, HBO Max is developing a strange brew for its subscribers in the form of a new limited series based on notorious cult leader and serial killer Adolfo Constanzo. A representative from Legendary Television confirmed a story from Variety that the nascent streaming platform is teaming up with Legendary Television to develop Brujo, a limited series about Constanzo and his acts of dark magic. Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate, Luis Miguel: La Serie) has signed on to star and executive produce.

Inspired by the true story of Constanzo gaining fame as a celebrity witch doctor before becoming a cult leader and serial killer, Brujo (Spanish for ‘sorcerer’) will tell the story of his rise to power and ultimate downfall from the perspective of two of his followers.

The Spanish/English-language series reunites Boneta with Luis Miguel’s writer Daniel Krauze and director Humberto Hinojosa.