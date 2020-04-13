WIRE Buzz: Black Adam 'probably' shooting this summer; Mortal Kombat watch party; more

Teth-Adam's journey to the big screen will (hopefully) begin in late summer. Answering questions from fans on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson offered an update on his Black Adam movie.

"We still plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now," he said. "Probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September."

Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) is set to direct the DCEU entry which boasts Adam Sztykiel (Rampage) as screenwriter. Johnson, who produced Shazam!, is producing this film as well. It's set for release on Dec. 22, 2021.

"I can't wait for that," the actor continued. "I have been training so hard for months and months and months and months for Black Adam. And that is a passion project for me. It's a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can't wait."

Collet-Serra and Johnson already collaborated on Disney's Jungle Cruise movie, which was going to arrive this July, but will now make its theatrical debut next summer.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down all film and television productions, Johnson was in the middle of shooting Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice, which co-stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) and Ryan Reynolds (6 Underground). Telling the the story of an Interpol agent tracking a famous art thief, the film will make its eventual debut on Netflix.

Finish them!

Mortal Kombat is here to entertain you during these rather dark days with two virtual events related to the Scorpion's Revenge film we previewed last Friday.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 14), Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will host "a community viewing party" led by Patrick Seitz, the voice of Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi. He'll be live-tweeting a commentary throughout the movie's 80-minute runtime. That is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Source: Warner Bros. Animation

The follow-up event is a virtual panel, featuring "an in-depth discussion amongst filmmakers and voice actors, including Joel McHale (voice of Johnny Cage) and Mortal Kombat game co-creator Ed Boon." That will take place tomorrow on the Mortal Kombat YouTube page at 8:00 p.m. EST.

In addition to McHale and Boon, panelists also include: Seitz; Jordan Rodrigues (voice of Liu Kang); Rick Morales (producer); and Jeremy Adams (screenwriter). Joshua Gray, a longtime producer and host of Mortal Kombat-related events and tournaments is set to moderate.

Standing over six feet tall, Joonas Suotamo gives off quite the imposing presence, but the Star Wars actor would never hurt a fly. In a new video from the Disney Twitter account, Suotamo (who played the Wookiee Chewbacca in the sequel trilogy and Solo) shows off his more nurturing side by reading Star Wars: Chewie & The Porgs, a Lucasfilm picture book for young readers.

Written by Kevin Shinick and drawn by Fiona Hsieh, the publication explores Chewbacca's adorable relationship with porgs, the puffin-like creatures of Ahch-To Island. Porgs were first introduced in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and led to a comedic scene where Chewie tries to roast and eat one, only to lose his appetite at the sight of wide-eyed porgs watching him feast.

It's been said that porgs were created as a way to get around the large puffin population of Skellig Michael, the island off the coast of Ireland that served as Ahch-To in the films. It was cheaper to explain the birds around the place as bird-like aliens, rather than pay to digitally remove them all.

A Finnish basketball player, Suotamo joined the galaxy far, far away during The Force Awakens in 2015, splitting Chewie duty with original Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew. Suotamo fully took over the role for The Last Jedi, Solo, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Mayhew unfortunately passed away last May.