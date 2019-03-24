Latest Stories

Dragon Ball Z cast at C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Dragon Ball Z cast reunites!
Supernatural-pilot
Objects in Space 3/24/19: Carry on, my wayward son
Cobra Kai Season 2
Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio and William Zabka debut a sneak peek at S2
William Zabka on Cobra Kai at C2E2
WATCH C2E2: William Zabka has no mercy in Cobra Kai Season 2
Carly Lane
Mar 24, 2019

It can be difficult to remember what days are, especially in the height of a con weekend. If you're hanging with us in Chicago right now, you know that eventually, the days just start to blur together — but hopefully, you're having a blast at C2E2 and getting the chance to see all your faves in person! Don't forget to check back here at SYFY.com for updates constantly rolling out of the con, as well as our live feeds streaming interviews and panels all day long.

- Jordan Peele’s Us is a chilling allegory for Generation X. (Vulture)
- Doki Doki Literature Club is an uncontrollably horrific visual novel. (Polygon)
- 7 films to watch after seeing Jordan Peele’s Us. (Vox)
- Saying goodbye to Supernatural. (Variety)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

