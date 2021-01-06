Before he's Captain America, Anthony Mackie warms up as a super-soldier in full trailer for Netflix's 'Outside the Wire'

Before Anthony Mackie takes over the mantle of Captain America in the MCU, he's heading to the future as another kind of super-soldier; a cybernetically-enhanced killing machine in Netflix's Outside the Wire. Slated to premiere on the streaming service next week, the futuristic war film has dropped its official trailer, which warns us about what happens when you remove all safeguards from a top secret weapon that can think and act for itself.

Damson Idris (Snowfall) stars as Harp, a drone pilot, who finds himself sent into a deadly battle zone after breaking the chain of command. As punishment, he is made to work under Leo (Mackie), an android officer — think The Terminator's T-1000 or Grey Trace in Upgrade — who must track down a doomsday device before the insurgents do. All too soon, Harp learns that his theoretical experience with drones have left him woefully unprepared for the real thing. Taking on yet another villainous role, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Overlord) portrays Viktor Koval, a dangerous warlord who intends to launch a network of dormant nuclear weapons.

Check out the official trailer below:

Video of Outside the Wire | Official Trailer | Netflix

Playing up the gritty combat sequences with a genre twist, Outside the Wire's marketing compares the project to other Netflix Originals like The Old Guard and Extraction. Swedish director Mikael Håfström (1408, The Rite) helmed the movie from a screenplay by Rob Yescombe (The Invisible Hours) and Rowan Athale (Wasteland). Yescombe came up with the central story.

Free Fire's Enzo Cilenti ("Miller"), Into the Badlands' Emily Beecham ("Sofiya"), House of Cards' Michael Kelly ("Eckhart"), co-star.

Credit: Netflix

Outside the Wire steps onto the battlefield next Friday, Jan. 15.

Mackie's Marvel storyline as Sam Wilson will continue in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which debuts on Disney+ Friday, March 19.