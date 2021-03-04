Paramount+ is officially live: The genre movies and shows you can watch today (and in the future)

Today marks the launch of Paramount+, the latest major player in the streaming wars conceived by ViacomCBS as a one-stop show for its vast library of films, shows, news, live sports, and more. An adaptation and expansion of CBS All Access, the streaming service arrives with all the programming you came to expect from the old platform, along with an expanded content library featuring thousands of hours of film and television and a robust slate of existing and upcoming original programming.
So, what can you watch on the service now that it's officially Paramount+, and what can you expect in the weeks and months to come? We're here to break it all down.
Highlights
New Launch Day titles: At the moment, while it's certainly not going to be the case for long, it's best to look at Paramount+ as an expansion of CBS All Access with a bigger library and wider variety of movies and shows. Plenty of additional original programming is coming, but in terms of brand-new shows to stream at launch, the biggest genre offerings are the long-awaited Spongebob Squarepants: Sponge on the Run feature film finally making its U.S. debut, and the Spongebob prequel series Kamp Koral. So, that's very good news for fans of all things Bikini Bottom.
Upcoming Originals: Though Paramount+ isn't launching with a vast offering of new original programming, that's going to change very soon. In addition to a massive library of content offered at launch, the streamer announced last month that it's working on a wide variety of upcoming new genre projects.
The Star Trek universe of shows will continue with two new series — the live-action Strange New Worlds and the animated Prodigy — while the long-awaited Halo series is also set to debut on the service, as is a new origin story based in the world of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, a new installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise, and more. Plus, if you're a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender, you're in luck: Nickelodeon announced last month that it's founded an entire division within in its animation studio just to produce new Avatar stories that'll eventually find a home on Paramount+.
Big Movies: The Paramount+ library of movies is already vast, but the streamer announced last month that we can expect it to expand in the coming months. Thanks to its association with Paramount Pictures, the streamer will get several major upcoming blockbusters, including Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II, after a short theatrical window of just 30-45 days. Plus, the streamer has partnered with EPIX to begin offering films from various studios, including the James Bond franchise and The Addams Family films, on the service in "late spring," and will continue that partnership to include streaming of upcoming films (including No Time to Die) after their "exclusive pay television window" on EPIX has inspired. So, with a little patience, this service will be packed with big movies over the course of the next year.
What's streaming right now?
So, now that we've covered the overview, let's take a look at the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror programming you can watch on Paramount+ today.
Movies
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence
The Adventures of Tintin
Aeon Flux
Area 51
Avalon (2001)
Below
Beowulf
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Console Wars
Down to Earth
Dragonslayer
eXistenZ
The Faculty
Fairytale: A True Story
From Dusk Till Dawn
Ghost Town
The Gift
Halloween: Resurrection
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
The Hole
Imagine That
Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Kate & Leopold
Lemony Snicket's a Series of Unfortunate Events
Liar, Liar, Vampire
Mimic
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible 2
Mission: Impossible 3
My Bloody Valentine
Neverwas
Next
The Nutty Professor (1963)
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary Two
The Phantom
Pinnochio (2002)
Prophecy
The Ring
The Ruins
Sin City
The Skull
Small Soldiers
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Nemesis
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Time Machine
The Traveler
The Uninvited
Vanilla Sky
Virtuosity
War of the Worlds (1953)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Young Sherlock Holmes
TV Shows
Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
The Adventures of Kid Danger
The Adventures of Paddington Bear
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog
The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3
Aeon Flux
The Angry Beavers
Archie's Weird Mysteries
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Original and revival)
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Beauty and the Beast
CatDog
Celebrity Deathmatch
Clone High
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Danger Mouse
Danny Phantom
Doug
Drawn Together
Every Witch Way
Evil
Extant
The Fairly Oddparents
Fanboy & Chum Chum
George of the Jungle
Henry Danger
House of Anubis
Inspector Gadget
Invader Zim
Jericho
Kamp Koral
Knight Squad
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
The Legend of Korra
Monsters vs. Aliens
My Life as a Teenage Robot
Nella the Princess Knight
The New Archies
The Other Kingdom
Paw Patrol
The Penguins of Madagascar
Planet Sheen
Ren and Stimpy
Ricky Zoom
Robot and Monster
Rocko's Modern Life
Rugrats
Sanjay and Craig
Shimmer and Shine
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic Underground
Spongebob Squarepants
The Stand
Star Trek: The Original Series
Star Trek: The Animated Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Enterprise
Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: Short Treks
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Super Mario World
T.U.F.F. Puppy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Tell Me a Story
The Thundermans
The Troop
The Twilight Zone (original and revival)
Twin Peaks
Under the Dome
Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?
WITS Academy
The Wild Thornberrys
Wonder Showzen