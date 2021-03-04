Paramount+ is officially live: The genre movies and shows you can watch today (and in the future)

Today marks the launch of Paramount+, the latest major player in the streaming wars conceived by ViacomCBS as a one-stop show for its vast library of films, shows, news, live sports, and more. An adaptation and expansion of CBS All Access, the streaming service arrives with all the programming you came to expect from the old platform, along with an expanded content library featuring thousands of hours of film and television and a robust slate of existing and upcoming original programming.

So, what can you watch on the service now that it's officially Paramount+, and what can you expect in the weeks and months to come? We're here to break it all down.

Highlights

New Launch Day titles: At the moment, while it's certainly not going to be the case for long, it's best to look at Paramount+ as an expansion of CBS All Access with a bigger library and wider variety of movies and shows. Plenty of additional original programming is coming, but in terms of brand-new shows to stream at launch, the biggest genre offerings are the long-awaited Spongebob Squarepants: Sponge on the Run feature film finally making its U.S. debut, and the Spongebob prequel series Kamp Koral. So, that's very good news for fans of all things Bikini Bottom.

Upcoming Originals: Though Paramount+ isn't launching with a vast offering of new original programming, that's going to change very soon. In addition to a massive library of content offered at launch, the streamer announced last month that it's working on a wide variety of upcoming new genre projects.

The Star Trek universe of shows will continue with two new series — the live-action Strange New Worlds and the animated Prodigy — while the long-awaited Halo series is also set to debut on the service, as is a new origin story based in the world of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, a new installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise, and more. Plus, if you're a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender, you're in luck: Nickelodeon announced last month that it's founded an entire division within in its animation studio just to produce new Avatar stories that'll eventually find a home on Paramount+.

Big Movies: The Paramount+ library of movies is already vast, but the streamer announced last month that we can expect it to expand in the coming months. Thanks to its association with Paramount Pictures, the streamer will get several major upcoming blockbusters, including Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II, after a short theatrical window of just 30-45 days. Plus, the streamer has partnered with EPIX to begin offering films from various studios, including the James Bond franchise and The Addams Family films, on the service in "late spring," and will continue that partnership to include streaming of upcoming films (including No Time to Die) after their "exclusive pay television window" on EPIX has inspired. So, with a little patience, this service will be packed with big movies over the course of the next year.

What's streaming right now?

So, now that we've covered the overview, let's take a look at the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror programming you can watch on Paramount+ today.

Movies

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence

The Adventures of Tintin

Aeon Flux

Area 51

Avalon (2001)

Below

Beowulf

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Console Wars

Down to Earth

Dragonslayer

eXistenZ

The Faculty

Fairytale: A True Story

From Dusk Till Dawn

Ghost Town

The Gift

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

The Hole

Imagine That

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kate & Leopold

Lemony Snicket's a Series of Unfortunate Events

Liar, Liar, Vampire

Mimic

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible 3

My Bloody Valentine

Neverwas

Next

The Nutty Professor (1963)

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary Two

The Phantom

Pinnochio (2002)

Prophecy

The Ring

The Ruins

Sin City

The Skull

Small Soldiers

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Nemesis

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Time Machine

The Traveler

The Uninvited

Vanilla Sky

Virtuosity

War of the Worlds (1953)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Young Sherlock Holmes

TV Shows

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

The Adventures of Kid Danger

The Adventures of Paddington Bear

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog

The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3

Aeon Flux

The Angry Beavers

Archie's Weird Mysteries

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Original and revival)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Beauty and the Beast

CatDog

Celebrity Deathmatch

Clone High

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Danger Mouse

Danny Phantom

Doug

Drawn Together

Every Witch Way

Evil

Extant

The Fairly Oddparents

Fanboy & Chum Chum

George of the Jungle

Henry Danger

House of Anubis

Inspector Gadget

Invader Zim

Jericho

Kamp Koral

Knight Squad

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness

The Legend of Korra

Monsters vs. Aliens

My Life as a Teenage Robot

Nella the Princess Knight

The New Archies

The Other Kingdom

Paw Patrol

The Penguins of Madagascar

Planet Sheen

Ren and Stimpy

Ricky Zoom

Robot and Monster

Rocko's Modern Life

Rugrats

Sanjay and Craig

Shimmer and Shine

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic Underground

Spongebob Squarepants

The Stand

Star Trek: The Original Series

Star Trek: The Animated Series

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Voyager

Star Trek: Enterprise

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Short Treks

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Super Mario World

T.U.F.F. Puppy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Tell Me a Story

The Thundermans

The Troop

The Twilight Zone (original and revival)

Twin Peaks

Under the Dome

Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?

WITS Academy

The Wild Thornberrys

Wonder Showzen